Montana environmental officials seek public input on mineral exploration project near Butte

BUTTE — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is requesting public comment on a significant mineral exploration project proposed near Butte and Walkerville.

According to a release from the DEQ, SBM Montana wants to conduct extensive underground testing to determine if valuable minerals exist in sufficient quantities to justify future mining operations. The exploration project would involve building up to seven new drill pads and boring 53 holes reaching depths of 7,000 feet, totaling more than 100,000 feet of drilling.

The company also plans to construct a new underground shaft called the Rainbow Decline. This underground work would see about 6,000 feet of underground excavation and remove 150,000 cubic yards of waste rock.

The removed material is to be stored in five waste rock stockpiles with a cumulative volume of up to 150,000 cubic yards. According to the release, waste rock stockpiles would remain and be recontoured to blend into the adjoining topography, soiled, and seeded for revegetation.

The exploration activities would disturb approximately 12 acres of land that has previously been mined or explored. SBM Montana expects to complete the exploration work by the end of 2029 and finish cleanup operations by 2031.

State officials emphasize this proposal involves exploration only, not actual mining. The purpose is to determine whether sufficient valuable ore exists to warrant developing a future mine.

The environmental assessment examines potential impacts but does not make a decision about project approval. If the project meets state requirements and the company posts a performance bond, the state must issue the exploration license.

Public comments on the proposal can be submitted until March 2 through the DEQ website.

