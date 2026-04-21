Montana Department of Transportation to host open house on upcoming Belgrade road and intersection projects

BELGRADE — The Montana Department of Transportation is hosting an open house tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, to discuss future construction plans and changes coming to several roads in Belgrade.

The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. in the community meeting room at the Belgrade Public Library, located at 205 East Main Street.

Project partners will share design information for three major state projects. These include improvements to Belgrade intersections and Amsterdam Road intersections, as well as the Jackrabbit project from Madison to Main Street.

“The Belgrade area has seen a great deal of growth over the last 10 years,” MDT Butte District Administrator Geno Liva said. “This open house is a great opportunity for Belgrade folks to get a full picture of what they can expect from upcoming construction.”

The Belgrade Intersection Improvements project will enhance safety features at multiple intersections in Belgrade, including a new roundabout at Broadway and Main Street. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2028.

The Amsterdam Road Intersection Improvements project includes traffic and safety improvements where Amsterdam Road intersects with River Rock Road and Green Belt Drive. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2028.

The Belgrade Urban project includes widening Jackrabbit Lane and adding an underpass for traffic to cross under the railroad. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2029

City of Belgrade leaders will also attend to share details on additional signal and intersection projects.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

