Montana Ale Works gives back to community, helps Bozeman Senior Center and MSU Football

BOZEMAN - Montana Ale Works on East Main Street has been busy this holiday season, but not only are they busy with people coming in through their doors even though they are staying busy they still take time to help out in the Bozeman community.

Staffing shortages at the Bozeman Senior Center have put a strain on their programs but now thanks to the help of Ale works and the community stepping up those programs have been able to continue.

“They were experiencing some staffing issues like we all are,” says Dawn Brown, HR Director at Montana Ale Works.

Montana Ale Works was able to step in and help out when staffing shortages hit the Bozeman Senior Center.

"They do a lot for the community, we actually started working with them a few months back, we’ve been having a lot of trouble with staff turnover,” says Shannon Bondy, executive director of the Bozeman Senior Center.

With the help of Montana Ale Works they were able to continue their meals on wheels program which helps deliver around 48,000 meals every year, and the fact that those who are home-bound were able to still receive a meal.

“They are all very appreciative and very grateful,” says Bondy.

Not only was Ale Works able to help the Bozeman Senior Center, but they also stepped in to help feed the MSU Football team while they were training for the National Championship.

“Being that they are going to the national championship they had to stick around in town so they couldn't really leave over the holidays to see their families,” says Brown.

As the Bobcats got ready to play North Dakota State University, Ale Works owner Roth Jordan found the perfect meal for the team.

“Feed them Bison! They are going to be playing the Bison, they better get a taste of the bison,” says Brown.

If you are like me and are wondering how Ale Works is able to help pull this off, Brown says it's all thanks to her staff being so flexible Brown says it's all about teamwork.

“We've kind of learned how to expand and contract the restaurant with whatever is happening in the community,” says Brown.

For Ale Works they say it's all about community helping community.

“We feel like we get such great support from the community, so for us to give back to the community that supports us through all the hardships that we've gone through-we are honored to be a part of this community,” says Brown.