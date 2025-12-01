Monday Headlines: Small Business Saturday, Black Friday, wood bank

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, Dec. 1, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday forecast: Dec. 1, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Small Business Saturday: Local stores see opportunity before holidays

KBZK Small Business Saturday

Montana volunteers cut 150 cords of firewood annually for elderly, disabled residents

Montana volunteers split 150 cords of free firewood annually for elderly, disabled residents

Post-holiday travel continues at BZN despite winter storm challenges

Post-holiday travel continues at Bozeman airport despite winter storm challenges

Butte celebrates Small Business Saturday with more than 50 shops participating

Butte celebrates Small Business Saturday with 50+ participating shops

Black Friday shoppers pack Gallatin Crossing despite snowy conditions

Black Friday shoppers pack Gallatin Crossing despite snowy conditions

That's interesting:

Interesting historical facts about December 1st

1913 — Henry Ford installs the first moving assembly line for the Model T, dramatically cutting car assembly time.

1918 — The Danish–Icelandic Act of Union enters into force (Dec. 1), recognizing the Kingdom of Iceland as a sovereign state in personal union with Denmark.

1934 — Sergei Kirov, a prominent Soviet leader, is assassinated in Leningrad; his death helped trigger Stalin’s Great Purge.

1955 — Rosa Parks refuses to give up her bus seat in Montgomery, Alabama (Dec. 1), an act that galvanized the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the U.S. civil‑rights movement.

1958 — The Our Lady of the Angels School fire in Chicago kills many students and staff, prompting major reforms in school fire safety.

1988 — The first World AIDS Day is observed on Dec. 1 after being established by WHO to raise awareness and mourn those lost to AIDS.

1990 — British and French tunnellers meet under the English Channel as work on the Channel Tunnel achieves the breakthrough linking the two countries.

2000 — Vicente Fox is inaugurated as president of Mexico on Dec. 1, ending the Institutional Revolutionary Party’s (PRI) 71‑year hold on the presidency.

Notable births

1896 — Georgy Zhukov, Soviet marshal and key World War II commander.

1933 — Lou Rawls, American singer and actor.

1935 — Woody Allen, American filmmaker, writer and actor.

1939 — Lee Trevino, American professional golfer.

1945 — Bette Midler, American singer and actress.

1949 — Pablo Escobar, Colombian drug lord.

1970 — Sarah Silverman, American comedian and actress.

1985 — Janelle Monáe, American singer, songwriter and actor.

1988 — Zoë Kravitz, American actor and musician.

Notable deaths

1135 — King Henry I of England (died Dec. 1), whose death precipitated the period of civil war known as The Anarchy.

1934 — Sergei Kirov (assassinated Dec. 1), Soviet political leader.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

