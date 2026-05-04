Monday Headlines: May 4, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, May 4, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday morning forecast: May 4, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

State updates fish consumption guidance for "forever chemicals"

Montana updates fish consumption guidance for "forever chemicals"

Bozeman tenants rent strike

Bozeman tenants rent strike

Primary 2026: Three candidates in the Republican U.S. Senate primary to succeed Daines

Primary 2026: Three candidates in Republican U.S. Senate primary to succeed Daines

Primary 2026: Two Democrats running for the eastern U.S. House seat say either one is a good choice

Primary 2026: Two Democrats running for eastern U.S. House seat say either one is a good choice

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some facts and tidbits about Star Wars Day, May the 4th!

The Origin Story

Not from Lucasfilm: The phrase "May the 4th be with you" wasn't created by George Lucas or anyone at Lucasfilm—it originated completely outside the franchise

Political roots: The first recorded use was on May 3, 1979, in a half-page London Evening News advertisement congratulating Margaret Thatcher on her election as UK Prime Minister, reading "Dear Maggie, May the Fourth Be with You"

The pun: It's a clever play on the iconic Star Wars phrase "May the Force be with you," which is a Jedi blessing used as farewell or encouragement during dangerous times

Early Development

Parliamentary appearance: The phrase was used in a UK Parliament defense debate on May 4, 1994

Pop culture cameos: "May the Fourth Be with You" appeared in an episode of the animated series Count Duckula in 1988

in 1988 Academic recognition: Astrophysicist Jeanne Cavelos used the saying in her 1999 book The Science of Star Wars

Modern Celebration

First organized celebration: The first official Star Wars Day celebration took place in 2011 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Toronto Underground Cinema

Disney adoption: Walt Disney Studios officially started celebrating May 4th in 2013 at Disney theme parks with dance parties, cosplay events, and movie screenings

Official recognition: In 2019, the California Legislature voted to officially recognize May 4th as Star Wars Day

Fun Behind-the-Scenes Facts

Lucasfilm connection: During the 1979 Thatcher election, The Empire Strikes Back was actually being filmed at nearby Elstree Studios, so copies of that London Evening News could have appeared in Lucasfilm offices!

was actually being filmed at nearby Elstree Studios, so copies of that London Evening News could have appeared in Lucasfilm offices! Independence Day tie-in: In summer 1978, clever newspaper writers used the "May the Force" phrase as a gimmick for July 4th celebrations

Marketing revival: The phrase was used again in 2005 in a newspaper ad featuring Yoda with red, white, and blue fireworks to promote Revenge of the Sith

Disney Era Celebrations

Special releases: Disney+ has made Star Wars Day extra special by releasing major content on May 4th, including:

The finale of The Clone Wars (2020) Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2020) Star Wars: The Bad Batch premiere (2021) The documentary Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (2020)



Cultural Impact

Social media explosion: The holiday gained massive popularity in the early 2000s thanks to fans constantly using the phrase on social media platforms

Global phenomenon: What started as a British political pun has become a worldwide celebration embraced by millions of fans

Beyond the movies: The day celebrates the entire Star Wars universe, including TV shows, books, games, and merchandise



Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

