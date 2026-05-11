Monday Headlines: May 11, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, May 11, 2026:
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TOP HEADLINES:
Local skydiving center announces sale of first-ever franchise
Documents unsealed in Anaconda bar shooting that killed 4
Whitehall woman charged in the death of her 5-year-old son
More info released: 2 hikers injured in Yellowstone grizzly bear attack
Montana PSC approves recommendations against Molnar
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some fascinating facts and tidbits about Bob Marley, who died on May, 11, 1981:
Personal Life & Background
Mixed Heritage & Early Struggles
- Bob was born Nesta Robert Marley (not Robert Nesta as commonly believed) on February 6, 1945, in Nine Miles, Saint Ann, Jamaica
- His father was Norval Sinclair Marley, a white British naval captain around 60 years old, and his mother Cedella was a 19-year-old Afro-Jamaican woman
- Due to his mixed race, he was bullied as a child and nicknamed "White Boy," which led to his philosophy: "I'm not on the white man's side, or the Black man's side. I'm on God's side"
- He was commonly called "Lester" since Nesta wasn't a common name
Mystical Abilities
- As a child, Bob had an eerie ability to predict people's futures by reading their palms, which deeply spooked people
- At age 7, he declared he would stop palm reading to become a singer instead
Music Career & The Wailers
Band Evolution
- The group went through several name changes: The Teenagers → The Wailing Rudeboys → The Wailing Wailers → The Wailers
- Original members included Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Junior Braithwaite, Beverley Kelso, and Cherry Smith
- "Tuff Gong" (his record label name) was Bob's nickname in Kingston's Trenchtown for being "exactly the wrong guy to screw with"
Surprising Grammy Facts
- Despite being one of the best-selling artists of all time, Bob Marley never won a Grammy Award during his lifetime
- He received a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001
- His sons have been more Grammy-successful: Ziggy and Stephen each won 5 Grammys, Damian won 3
American Experience
- In 1966, Bob briefly lived in Wilmington, Delaware, working as a lab assistant for DuPont and on a Chrysler assembly line
- This was before he became famous outside Jamaica
Football (Soccer) Passion
- Football played a major role throughout his life
- He was nicknamed "Tuff Gong" partly due to his intense play on the field
- When asked how to get to know the real Bob Marley, he replied: "If you want to get to know me, you will have to play football against me and the Wailers"
- His estate included a gymnasium so he could play whenever he wanted
The Assassination Attempt
- On December 3, 1976, just two days before the "Smile Jamaica" peace concert, gunmen attacked Bob, his wife Rita, and manager Don Taylor at his home
- Don Taylor may have saved Bob's life by stepping in front of him and taking critical injuries
- Bob and Rita were wounded but still performed at the concert for 80,000 people
- Bob left Jamaica afterward, living in England from 1976-1978 with beauty queen Cindy Breakspeare (mother of Damian Marley)
Health & Death
- In 1977, Bob discovered malignant melanoma under his big toenail
- He refused amputation, reportedly because it contradicted his Rastafarian beliefs (though some say he feared it would affect his dancing)
- The cancer was kept secret while he continued performing
- His final words were reportedly "Money can't buy life" and "On your way up, take me up"
Legacy & Earnings
- His "Legend" album is one of the highest-selling greatest hits collections by a solo artist
- As of 2018, he was the 5th highest-earning dead celebrity according to Forbes
- His family has licensed numerous brands including coffee, audio equipment, and lifestyle goods
- He has sold over 75 million albums in the past two decades
- There's a life-sized statue of him in Ethiopia
- Brooklyn's Church Avenue was renamed "Bob Marley Boulevard" in 2006
Interesting Song Facts
- "No Woman, No Cry" is credited to Vincent Ford, Bob's friend who ran a soup kitchen in Trenchtown
- "Turn Your Lights Down Low" was written for Cindy Breakspeare
- Even his most romantic songs typically included references to "Jah" (the Rastafarian word for God)
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.