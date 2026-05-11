Monday Headlines: May 11, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, May 11, 2026:

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Monday morning forecast: May 11, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Local skydiving center announces sale of first-ever franchise

Local skydiving center announces sale of first-ever franchise

Documents unsealed in Anaconda bar shooting that killed 4

Documents unsealed in Anaconda bar shooting that killed 4

Whitehall woman charged in the death of her 5-year-old son

Whitehall woman charged in death of her 5-year-old son

More info released: 2 hikers injured in Yellowstone grizzly bear attack

More info released: 2 hikers injured in Yellowstone grizzly bear attack

Montana PSC approves recommendations against Molnar

Montana PSC approves recommendations against Molnar

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some fascinating facts and tidbits about Bob Marley, who died on May, 11, 1981:

Personal Life & Background

Mixed Heritage & Early Struggles

Bob was born Nesta Robert Marley (not Robert Nesta as commonly believed) on February 6, 1945, in Nine Miles, Saint Ann, Jamaica

His father was Norval Sinclair Marley, a white British naval captain around 60 years old, and his mother Cedella was a 19-year-old Afro-Jamaican woman

Due to his mixed race, he was bullied as a child and nicknamed "White Boy," which led to his philosophy: "I'm not on the white man's side, or the Black man's side. I'm on God's side"

He was commonly called "Lester" since Nesta wasn't a common name

Mystical Abilities

As a child, Bob had an eerie ability to predict people's futures by reading their palms, which deeply spooked people

At age 7, he declared he would stop palm reading to become a singer instead

Music Career & The Wailers

Band Evolution

The group went through several name changes: The Teenagers → The Wailing Rudeboys → The Wailing Wailers → The Wailers

Original members included Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer, Junior Braithwaite, Beverley Kelso, and Cherry Smith

"Tuff Gong" (his record label name) was Bob's nickname in Kingston's Trenchtown for being "exactly the wrong guy to screw with"

Surprising Grammy Facts

Despite being one of the best-selling artists of all time, Bob Marley never won a Grammy Award during his lifetime

He received a posthumous Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001

His sons have been more Grammy-successful: Ziggy and Stephen each won 5 Grammys, Damian won 3

American Experience

In 1966, Bob briefly lived in Wilmington, Delaware, working as a lab assistant for DuPont and on a Chrysler assembly line

This was before he became famous outside Jamaica

Football (Soccer) Passion

Football played a major role throughout his life

He was nicknamed "Tuff Gong" partly due to his intense play on the field

When asked how to get to know the real Bob Marley, he replied: "If you want to get to know me, you will have to play football against me and the Wailers"

His estate included a gymnasium so he could play whenever he wanted

The Assassination Attempt

On December 3, 1976, just two days before the "Smile Jamaica" peace concert, gunmen attacked Bob, his wife Rita, and manager Don Taylor at his home

Don Taylor may have saved Bob's life by stepping in front of him and taking critical injuries

Bob and Rita were wounded but still performed at the concert for 80,000 people

Bob left Jamaica afterward, living in England from 1976-1978 with beauty queen Cindy Breakspeare (mother of Damian Marley)

Health & Death

In 1977, Bob discovered malignant melanoma under his big toenail

He refused amputation, reportedly because it contradicted his Rastafarian beliefs (though some say he feared it would affect his dancing)

The cancer was kept secret while he continued performing

His final words were reportedly "Money can't buy life" and "On your way up, take me up"

Legacy & Earnings

His "Legend" album is one of the highest-selling greatest hits collections by a solo artist

As of 2018, he was the 5th highest-earning dead celebrity according to Forbes

His family has licensed numerous brands including coffee, audio equipment, and lifestyle goods

He has sold over 75 million albums in the past two decades

There's a life-sized statue of him in Ethiopia

Brooklyn's Church Avenue was renamed "Bob Marley Boulevard" in 2006

Interesting Song Facts

"No Woman, No Cry" is credited to Vincent Ford, Bob's friend who ran a soup kitchen in Trenchtown

"Turn Your Lights Down Low" was written for Cindy Breakspeare

Even his most romantic songs typically included references to "Jah" (the Rastafarian word for God)

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

