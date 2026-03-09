Monday Headlines: March 9, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, Mar. 9, 2026:

Tempers flare at Virginia City meeting over Montana Heritage Commission lease decisions

Eagle Mount Nears $8 Million Renovation Goal, Including Reopening Bozeman’s Only Heated Indoor Saltwater Pool

Historical Events on March 9th

1841: The U.S. Supreme Court rules in United States v. The Amistad that Africans who had been kidnapped and sold into slavery had been illegally enslaved and must be set free.

1862: The Union Army defeats Confederate forces at the Battle of Pea Ridge during the American Civil War.

1959: The Barbie doll is launched at the American International Toy Fair in New York City by Ruth Handler, co-founder of Mattel.

1961: President John F. Kennedy establishes the Peace Corps by Executive Order.

1977: The first residual heat-powered vehicle, the "Turbojet," is tested in the United States.

2003: President George W. Bush announces that the United States will invade Iraq, leading to the Iraq War.

