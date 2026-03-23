Monday Headlines: March 23, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, March 23, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday morning forecast: March 23, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana Raptor Conservation Center hosts meet and greet at Museum of the Rockies

Montana Raptor Conservation Center hosts Meet and Greet at Museum of the Rockies

"No Kings" rally organizers say event moving forward as planned after state waives new permit policy

"No Kings" rally organizers say event moving forward as planned after state waives new permit policy

Family preserves Butte's historic Copper King Mansion while offering summer tours to locals and visitors

Family preserves the historic Copper King Mansion in Butte to draw tourists and honor its mining roots

Leap into Museum of the Rockies newest exhibit..."Frogs: A Chorus of Colors"

Museum of the Rockies opens new colorful frog exhibit featuring 15 species from all around the world

Trump calls for 5-day pause in strikes on Iranian power plants, energy sites

Trump calls for five-day pause in strikes on Iranian power plants, energy sites

THAT’S INTERESTING:

On March 23, 1806, the Lewis and Clark Expedition began its long journey home. After a dreary winter at Fort Clatsop, the Corps of Discovery was finally heading east. Here are some historical events and interesting facts about their departure:

A Race Against Time: The expedition was eager to leave. They were running low on supplies and the official start of their journey was delayed by weather. They were also in a hurry to get back to the Missouri River before it froze over again.

Leaving a Mark: Before they left, Lewis and Clark drafted a document that listed the names of all the members of the expedition and a brief description of their journey. They left several copies of this document with the local Clatsop and Chinook tribes, in the hopes that one of them would eventually be picked up by a trading ship.

A Humble Fort: The expedition abandoned Fort Clatsop, their winter home. The fort was a small, cramped structure that was constantly damp and smoky. The men were plagued by fleas and other insects during their stay.

The Journey Home: The return journey was just as difficult and dangerous as the trip out. The expedition had to cross the Rocky Mountains again, and they faced food shortages, hostile Native American tribes, and extreme weather.

A Long-Awaited Return: The expedition finally arrived back in St. Louis on September 23, 1806, more than two years after they had set out.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

