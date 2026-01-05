Monday Headlines: Jan. 5, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, Jan. 5, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Big Sky Wind Drinkers hosts annual New Year's Resolution Run

Bozeman welcomes first baby of 2026 after record-breaking year with 1,448 births

Community rallies to fund 196-member Montana State marching band's trip to national championship game

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events for January 5th

1066: Edward the Confessor, King of England, dies. This event triggers a succession crisis that ultimately leads to the Norman Conquest.

1781: A British naval expedition led by Benedict Arnold, who was then a British officer, burns Richmond, Virginia.

1914: The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and a minimum wage of $5 a day.

1933: Construction begins on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

1972: President Richard Nixon signs a bill authorizing the development of the Space Shuttle program.

Notable Births

1855: King C. Gillette, American businessman who founded the Gillette Safety Razor Company.

1914: George Reeves, American actor best known for playing Superman in the 1950s television series.

1928: Walter Mondale, American politician who served as the 42nd Vice President of the United States.

1931: Robert Duvall, American actor and director.

1946: Diane Keaton, American actress and filmmaker.

1969: Marilyn Manson, American singer-songwriter.

Notable Deaths

1066: Edward the Confessor, King of England.

1933: Calvin Coolidge, 30th President of the United States.

1979: Charles Mingus, American jazz bassist, composer, and bandleader.

1998: Sonny Bono, American singer, actor, and politician.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

