Monday Headlines: Jan. 26, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, Jan. 26, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday morning forecast: Jan. 26, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman eateries nominated for James Beard Awards

Evel Knievel's legacy lives on through new Las Vegas museum and spirits line

Belgrade approves construction of Montana's first asphalt pump track

Butte library revives century-old Burns Night celebration as fundraiser

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical events for January 26th

661 — Ali ibn Abi Talib, fourth caliph of the Rashidun Caliphate, is assassinated.

1531 — A damaging earthquake strikes Lisbon, Portugal.

1788 — The British First Fleet, led by Arthur Phillip, arrives at Port Jackson (modern Sydney) to establish the first permanent European settlement in Australia (commemorated as Australia Day).

1808 — The “Rum Rebellion,” the only successful armed takeover of the New South Wales colonial government, removes Governor William Bligh.

1837 — Michigan is admitted to the Union as the 26th U.S. state.

1926 — John Logie Baird gives the first public demonstration of a true television system in London.

1950 — India’s Constitution comes into force; the country is officially declared the Republic of India (Republic Day).

2020 — A helicopter crash near Calabasas, California, kills NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Interesting facts / later observations

1930 — The Indian National Congress proclaimed January 26 as “Purna Swaraj” (Complete Independence) during the independence movement; the date later became India’s Republic Day (1950).

2009 — Nadya Suleman (the “Octomom”) gives birth to octuplets, the first known surviving set.

January 26 is the 26th day of the year (27th in leap years).

Notable births (selected)

1961 — Wayne Gretzky, Canadian hockey great.

1958 — Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian and TV host.

1955 — Eddie Van Halen, Dutch-American guitarist (Van Halen).

1925 — Paul Newman, American actor and philanthropist.

1918 — Nicolae Ceaușescu, Romanian politician (later president).

1749 — (example) Edward Jenner was born May 17, 1749 — included here as context for his later death on Jan. 26, 1823.

Notable deaths (selected)

1823 — Edward Jenner, English physician and pioneer of the smallpox vaccine.

1962 — Lucky Luciano (Charles “Lucky” Luciano), influential Italian-American mobster.

1979 — Nelson Rockefeller, American businessman and politician (vice president under Gerald Ford).

1996 — David Schultz, Olympic wrestler, murdered by John du Pont.

2016 — Abe Vigoda, American actor (noted for roles in The Godfather and TV’s Barney Miller).

2020 — Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

