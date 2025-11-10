Monday Headlines: HBD Montana, Three Forks food bank challenges

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, Nov. 10, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Weather ahead: Nov. 10, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Headwaters Area Food Bank serves families facing uncertainty over SNAP benefits

Happy Birthday, Montana! Bobcat Fans Share Their State Pride

Thompson family food drive aims to collect 100K lbs of food for Butte families in need

Thompson family food drive aims to collect 100,000 pounds of food for Butte families in need

Bobcat Replay: No. 3 Montana State vs. Weber State

Bobcat Replay: No. 3 Montana State vs. Weber State

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical facts, events, notable births and deaths for November 10:

🏛️ Major Historical Events

Ancient History:

474 AD - Byzantine Emperor Leo II dies after a 10-month reign; succeeded by his father Zeno

Military & Political:

1775 - US Marine Corps founded - Continental Congress established "two Battalions of Marines" (official Marine Corps birthday)

1898 - Wilmington Massacre - White supremacists overthrew the biracial city council in Wilmington, NC (only successful coup d'état in US history)

1918 - Polish revolutionary Józef Piłsudski arrived in Warsaw after German collapse

1938 - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder and first president of Turkey, died in Istanbul

1989 - Germans begin demolishing the Berlin Wall

1990 - Chandra Shekhar became India's 8th Prime Minister

Maritime Disasters:

1975 - SS Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in Lake Superior, killing all 29 crew members (worst single accident in Lake Superior's history)

Business & Technology:

1951 - North American Numbering Plan begins (standardized area codes for phone numbers)

1994 - Euro Tunnel connecting England and France officially opened to traffic

1997 - WorldCom and MCI Communications announced $37 billion merger (largest US merger at the time)

🎭 Notable Births

Literature & Arts:

1759 - Friedrich Schiller, German poet and playwright

1879 - Vachel Lindsay, American poet

1925 - Richard Burton, Welsh actor (died 1984)

1960 - Hugh Grant, British actor

Historical Figures:

1483 - Martin Luther, German Protestant reformer (birth date disputed)

1668 - François Couperin, French composer

1960 - Neil Gaiman, British author

Entertainment:

1960 - Hugh Grant, British actor

1966 - David Schwimmer, American actor ("Friends")

1968 - Tracy Morgan, American comedian and actor

⚱️ Notable Deaths

Political Leaders:

1938 - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Turkey

1962 - Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady and human rights activist

Arts & Entertainment:

1944 - Sir Henry Joseph Wood, British conductor and composer

2008 - Miriam Makeba, South African singer and civil rights activist

2022 - Kevin Conroy, American actor (voice of Batman in animated series)

🌟 Special Observances

US Marine Corps Birthday (celebrating the 1775 founding)

World Science Day for Peace and Development (UNESCO)

Forget-Me-Not Day

Domino Day (celebrating domino displays and toppling)

📚 Cultural Significance

1973 - 36 copies of Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse-Five" were burned in North Dakota

1969 - "Sesame Street" premiered on PBS

1958 - Hope Diamond donated to Smithsonian Institution

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

