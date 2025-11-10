Monday Headlines: HBD Montana, Three Forks food bank challenges

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, Nov. 10, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
Headwaters Area Food Bank serves families facing uncertainty over SNAP benefits
Happy Birthday, Montana! Bobcat Fans Share Their State Pride
Thompson family food drive aims to collect 100K lbs of food for Butte families in need
Bobcat Replay: No. 3 Montana State vs. Weber State
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Historical facts, events, notable births and deaths for November 10:
🏛️ Major Historical Events
Ancient History:
- 474 AD - Byzantine Emperor Leo II dies after a 10-month reign; succeeded by his father Zeno
Military & Political:
- 1775 - US Marine Corps founded - Continental Congress established "two Battalions of Marines" (official Marine Corps birthday)
- 1898 - Wilmington Massacre - White supremacists overthrew the biracial city council in Wilmington, NC (only successful coup d'état in US history)
- 1918 - Polish revolutionary Józef Piłsudski arrived in Warsaw after German collapse
- 1938 - Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder and first president of Turkey, died in Istanbul
- 1989 - Germans begin demolishing the Berlin Wall
- 1990 - Chandra Shekhar became India's 8th Prime Minister
Maritime Disasters:
- 1975 - SS Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in Lake Superior, killing all 29 crew members (worst single accident in Lake Superior's history)
Business & Technology:
- 1951 - North American Numbering Plan begins (standardized area codes for phone numbers)
- 1994 - Euro Tunnel connecting England and France officially opened to traffic
- 1997 - WorldCom and MCI Communications announced $37 billion merger (largest US merger at the time)
🎭 Notable Births
Literature & Arts:
- 1759 - Friedrich Schiller, German poet and playwright
- 1879 - Vachel Lindsay, American poet
- 1925 - Richard Burton, Welsh actor (died 1984)
- 1960 - Hugh Grant, British actor
Historical Figures:
- 1483 - Martin Luther, German Protestant reformer (birth date disputed)
- 1668 - François Couperin, French composer
- 1960 - Neil Gaiman, British author
Entertainment:
- 1966 - David Schwimmer, American actor ("Friends")
- 1968 - Tracy Morgan, American comedian and actor
⚱️ Notable Deaths
Political Leaders:
- 1962 - Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady and human rights activist
Arts & Entertainment:
- 1944 - Sir Henry Joseph Wood, British conductor and composer
- 2008 - Miriam Makeba, South African singer and civil rights activist
- 2022 - Kevin Conroy, American actor (voice of Batman in animated series)
🌟 Special Observances
- US Marine Corps Birthday (celebrating the 1775 founding)
- World Science Day for Peace and Development (UNESCO)
- Forget-Me-Not Day
- Domino Day (celebrating domino displays and toppling)
📚 Cultural Significance
- 1973 - 36 copies of Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse-Five" were burned in North Dakota
- 1969 - "Sesame Street" premiered on PBS
- 1958 - Hope Diamond donated to Smithsonian Institution
