Monday Headlines: February 9, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, FEB. 9, 2026:
Monday morning forecast: February 9, 2026
TOP HEADLINES:
Investigation underway into fatal shooting involving authorities near Philipsburg
Veteran-owned truck wash opens in Belgrade with flag ceremony
Mining City students build personal libraries with free books from Scripps Howard Fund
Montana Winter: 8 winter skincare tips from a dermatologist
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events for February 9th
Ancient & Medieval Times
- 474 AD - Leo II is crowned co-emperor of the Byzantine Empire
- 1003 - Boleslaus III is restored to authority in Bohemia with Polish support
- 1098 - First Crusade: Bohemond of Taranto defeats the Seljuq emir Ridwan of Aleppo near Antioch
- 1539 - The first recorded horse race is held at Chester Racecourse in England
- 1555 - Bishop John Hooper is executed during the English Reformation
1600s-1800s
- 1621 - Gregory XV becomes Pope, the last Pope elected by acclamation
- 1775 - British Parliament declares Massachusetts in rebellion, escalating toward the American Revolution
- 1825 - John Quincy Adams is elected 6th President of the United States by the House of Representatives after no candidate received a majority in the Electoral College
- 1861 - Jefferson Davis is elected as the first President of the Confederate States of America
- 1870 - The U.S. National Weather Service is established
- 1895 - William G. Morgan creates a game called "Mintonette," which becomes known as volleyball
20th Century
- 1913 - Beginning of the "Ten Tragic Days" in Mexico City, with revolts leading to 3,000 deaths
- 1918 - The first peace treaty of WWI is signed when Ukraine officially comes to terms with the Central Powers in Berlin
- 1943 - World War II: The Battle of Guadalcanal ends as Japanese forces complete their evacuation
- 1964 - The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing before a record-setting audience of 73 million viewers across the United States
- 1971 - The 6.5-6.7 Mw Sylmar earthquake hits the Greater Los Angeles Area, killing 64 and injuring 2,000
- 1972 - The Sapporo Winter Olympics officially open in Japan, the first Winter Olympics held in Asia
- 1984 - Soviet leader Yuri Andropov dies, 15 months after succeeding Leonid Brezhnev
21st Century
- 2016 - Two passenger trains crash in Bad Aibling, Germany, killing 12 and injuring 85
- 2022 - Snowboard phenom Chloe Kim makes history as the first athlete to win gold in women's snowboard halfpipe in two consecutive Winter Olympics
Notable Births
Political Leaders
- 1773 - William Henry Harrison, 9th President of the United States (served only 31 days before his death)
- 1830 - Chester A. Arthur, 28th President of the United States
- 1909 - Carmen Miranda, Portuguese-Brazilian actress, singer, and dancer
Entertainment & Arts
- 1942 - Carole King, legendary singer-songwriter ("You've Got a Friend," "Tapestry" album)
- 1945 - Mia Farrow, actress known for "Rosemary's Baby" and humanitarian work
- 1987 - Michael B. Jordan, actor and producer ("Black Panther," "Creed," "Fruitvale Station")
- 1981 - Tom Hiddleston, English actor known for playing Loki in Marvel films
- 1974 - Amber Valletta, American supermodel and actress
Other Notable Figures
- 1834 - Felix Dahn, German lawyer, historian, and author
- 1940 - J.M. Coetzee, South African-Australian novelist and Nobel Prize winner in Literature
- 1943 - Joseph Stiglitz, American economist and Nobel Prize winner
Notable Deaths
Historical Figures
- 474 - Leo I, Byzantine Emperor
- 1555 - John Hooper, English bishop and Protestant martyr, executed during the Marian persecutions
- 1881 - Fyodor Dostoevsky, Russian novelist, author of "Crime and Punishment" and "The Brothers Karamazov"
Modern Era
- 1984 - Yuri Andropov, Soviet leader and General Secretary of the Communist Party
- 1995 - J. William Fulbright, American Senator who created the Fulbright Program
- 2018 - John Mahoney, American actor known for playing Martin Crane on "Frasier"
- 2025 - Ry Cooder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (recent)
Cultural Significance
February 9th is particularly remembered for:
- The Beatles' Ed Sullivan Show debut in 1964, which marked the beginning of "Beatlemania" in America
- The establishment of important institutions like the National Weather Service
- Significant political transitions, including presidential elections and the formation of the Confederacy
- Natural disasters that shaped communities, like the 1971 Sylmar earthquake
