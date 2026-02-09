Monday Headlines: February 9, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, FEB. 9, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Investigation underway into fatal shooting involving authorities near Philipsburg

Veteran-owned truck wash opens in Belgrade with flag ceremony

Mining City students build personal libraries with free books from Scripps Howard Fund

Montana Winter: 8 winter skincare tips from a dermatologist

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for February 9th

Ancient & Medieval Times

474 AD - Leo II is crowned co-emperor of the Byzantine Empire

1003 - Boleslaus III is restored to authority in Bohemia with Polish support

1098 - First Crusade: Bohemond of Taranto defeats the Seljuq emir Ridwan of Aleppo near Antioch

1539 - The first recorded horse race is held at Chester Racecourse in England

1555 - Bishop John Hooper is executed during the English Reformation

1600s-1800s

1621 - Gregory XV becomes Pope, the last Pope elected by acclamation

1775 - British Parliament declares Massachusetts in rebellion, escalating toward the American Revolution

1825 - John Quincy Adams is elected 6th President of the United States by the House of Representatives after no candidate received a majority in the Electoral College

1861 - Jefferson Davis is elected as the first President of the Confederate States of America

1870 - The U.S. National Weather Service is established

1895 - William G. Morgan creates a game called "Mintonette," which becomes known as volleyball

20th Century

1913 - Beginning of the "Ten Tragic Days" in Mexico City, with revolts leading to 3,000 deaths

1918 - The first peace treaty of WWI is signed when Ukraine officially comes to terms with the Central Powers in Berlin

1943 - World War II: The Battle of Guadalcanal ends as Japanese forces complete their evacuation

1964 - The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, performing before a record-setting audience of 73 million viewers across the United States

1971 - The 6.5-6.7 Mw Sylmar earthquake hits the Greater Los Angeles Area, killing 64 and injuring 2,000

1972 - The Sapporo Winter Olympics officially open in Japan, the first Winter Olympics held in Asia

1984 - Soviet leader Yuri Andropov dies, 15 months after succeeding Leonid Brezhnev

21st Century

2016 - Two passenger trains crash in Bad Aibling, Germany, killing 12 and injuring 85

2022 - Snowboard phenom Chloe Kim makes history as the first athlete to win gold in women's snowboard halfpipe in two consecutive Winter Olympics

Notable Births

Political Leaders

1773 - William Henry Harrison, 9th President of the United States (served only 31 days before his death)

1830 - Chester A. Arthur, 28th President of the United States

1909 - Carmen Miranda, Portuguese-Brazilian actress, singer, and dancer

Entertainment & Arts

1942 - Carole King, legendary singer-songwriter ("You've Got a Friend," "Tapestry" album)

1945 - Mia Farrow, actress known for "Rosemary's Baby" and humanitarian work

1987 - Michael B. Jordan, actor and producer ("Black Panther," "Creed," "Fruitvale Station")

1981 - Tom Hiddleston, English actor known for playing Loki in Marvel films

1974 - Amber Valletta, American supermodel and actress

Other Notable Figures

1834 - Felix Dahn, German lawyer, historian, and author

1940 - J.M. Coetzee, South African-Australian novelist and Nobel Prize winner in Literature

1943 - Joseph Stiglitz, American economist and Nobel Prize winner

Notable Deaths

Historical Figures

474 - Leo I, Byzantine Emperor

1555 - John Hooper, English bishop and Protestant martyr, executed during the Marian persecutions

1881 - Fyodor Dostoevsky, Russian novelist, author of "Crime and Punishment" and "The Brothers Karamazov"

Modern Era

1984 - Yuri Andropov, Soviet leader and General Secretary of the Communist Party

1995 - J. William Fulbright, American Senator who created the Fulbright Program

2018 - John Mahoney, American actor known for playing Martin Crane on "Frasier"

2025 - Ry Cooder, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (recent)

Cultural Significance

February 9th is particularly remembered for:

The Beatles' Ed Sullivan Show debut in 1964, which marked the beginning of "Beatlemania" in America

The establishment of important institutions like the National Weather Service

Significant political transitions, including presidential elections and the formation of the Confederacy

Natural disasters that shaped communities, like the 1971 Sylmar earthquake

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

