Monday Headlines: Cats, Ghosts, Daines and Cars

Historical Facts, Events, Notable Births and Deaths for November 3

Major Historical Events

1903 - Panama Declares Independence from Colombia The most significant event of November 3rd occurred in 1903 when Panama declared independence from Colombia with U.S. backing. This revolution was engineered by Panamanian nationalists supported by the Panama Canal Company and given tacit approval by President Theodore Roosevelt. The U.S. warship USS Nashville had arrived in Colón on November 2nd, and Colombian forces were prevented from crushing the rebellion. Only one person died in the revolution - Wong Kong Yee of China, who was mortally wounded when the Colombian gunboat Bogotá fired shells on Panama City.

1918 - Armistice Ending World War I The armistice ending World War I was signed in Compiègne, France, marking the end of one of history's deadliest conflicts.

1957 - Sputnik 2 Launched The Soviet Union launched Sputnik 2, carrying Laika, a female Siberian Husky, becoming the second spacecraft to carry a living animal and heightening Cold War tensions.

1900 - First U.S. Auto Show The first-ever U.S. Auto Show opened at New York's Madison Square Garden, showcasing 160 vehicles. Interestingly, consumers of the time favored steam- and battery-powered vehicles over noisy internal combustion engines.

1992 - Bill Clinton Elected President Democrat Bill Clinton was elected as the 42nd President of the United States, defeating incumbent President George H.W. Bush.

Scientific and Technological Breakthroughs

1817 - The first steam-powered ferry service began operation between New York and Hoboken, New Jersey

1935 - Chemistry Nobel Prize awarded to Frédéric Joliot and Irène Joliot-Curie for synthesizing new isotopes

1977 - Tandy Corporation released the TRS-80 Model I, one of the first mass-produced personal computers

1992 - IBM Simon, the first smartphone, was unveiled at COMDEX

2004 - European Space Agency successfully landed the Rosetta spacecraft's Philae probe on comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko

Cultural and Entertainment Events

1928 - Disney's "Steamboat Willie," featuring Mickey Mouse, premiered in New York City

1954 - The original "Godzilla" film, directed by Ishirō Honda, was released in Japan

1956 - "The Nat King Cole Show" premiered on NBC, making television history as the first national TV show hosted by an African American

1986 - Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "The Phantom of the Opera" had its world premiere in London's West End

2017 - Taylor Swift released her sixth studio album "Reputation," which became the year's best-selling album in the United States

Political Milestones

1868 - Ulysses S. Grant elected as 18th President of the United States

1970 - Salvador Allende became President of Chile, the first democratically elected Marxist leader in Latin America

1979 - The Greensboro Massacre occurred when Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis killed five members of the Communist Workers Party during a "Death to the Klan" rally in North Carolina

Notable Births (November 3)

Historical Figures:

1794 - William Cullen Bryant, American poet and journalist

1801 - Karl Baedeker, German publisher known for travel guidebooks

1900 - André Malraux, French novelist and art historian

Entertainment:

1918 - Bob Feller, legendary American baseball pitcher

1921 - Charles Bronson, American actor known for "The Magnificent Seven" and "Death Wish"

1949 - Anna Wintour, British-American journalist and Vogue editor-in-chief

1954 - Adam Ant, English singer and musician

1957 - Dolph Lundgren, Swedish actor and martial artist ("Rocky IV")

1987 - Colin Kaepernick, NFL quarterback known for his social justice activism

1995 - Kendall Jenner, American model and television personality

Notable Deaths (November 3)

Scientists and Intellectuals:

1879 - James Clerk Maxwell, Scottish physicist and mathematician who formulated the theory of electromagnetic radiation

1950 - George Bernard Shaw, Irish playwright, critic, and Nobel Prize winner

1979 - Dennis Gabor, Hungarian-British physicist and Nobel laureate, inventor of holography

Artists and Cultural Figures:

1466 - Donatello, Italian Renaissance sculptor and artist

1755 - Montesquieu, French political philosopher

2014 - Acker Bilk, English clarinetist and composer

Fun Facts for November 3

November 3rd is celebrated as Sandwich Day in honor of John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who is credited with inventing the sandwich

This date has been particularly significant for independence movements - besides Panama in 1903, Dominica gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1978

The Washington Monument was completed in 1884

NASA successfully launched TIROS-1, the first weather satellite, in 1960

