Monday Headlines: Butte ADA, Mongol Derby, Bobcats win

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, Nov. 24, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte-Silver Bow addresses accessibility issues in public buildings and sidewalks

Local equestrian prepares for 1,000-kilometer Mongol Derby race across Mongolia

Big Sky champ Montana State gets No. 2 seed for FCS playoffs

Car chase crash kills woman in house

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical events for November 24

1859 — Charles Darwin publishes On the Origin of Species (1st edition released in London), advancing the theory of evolution by natural selection.

1863 — Battle of Lookout Mountain (the “Battle Above the Clouds”) during the Chattanooga Campaign of the U.S. Civil War; Union forces take Lookout Mountain.

1963 — Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, is shot by Jack Ruby in the basement of the Dallas police station (captured live on TV).

1971 — A hijacker who became known as D.B. Cooper parachutes from a Northwest Orient Airlines 727 after demanding and receiving $200,000; his fate remains unknown.

1974 — Paleoanthropologist Donald Johanson and his team discover the partial Australopithecus afarensis skeleton nicknamed “Lucy” at Hadar, Ethiopia.

Notable births

1938 — Oscar Robertson, Hall of Fame basketball player (one of the sport’s all-time greats).

1941 — Pete Best, original drummer for The Beatles (early 1960s).

1946 — Ted Bundy, American serial killer (notorious criminal; born Nov. 24, 1946).

1977 — Colin Hanks, actor and filmmaker.

1978 — Katherine (Katie) Heigl, actress and producer.

1990 — Sarah Hyland, actress (TV: Modern Family).

1974 — Stephen Merchant, writer/comedian/actor (noted for work with Ricky Gervais).

Notable deaths

1963 — Lee Harvey Oswald (died after being shot by Jack Ruby; Oswald had been accused of assassinating JFK).

1991 — Freddie Mercury, Queen’s lead singer, dies of bronchial pneumonia related to AIDS.

1991 — Eric Carr (KISS drummer) also died on Nov. 24, 1991.

1993 — Albert Collins, influential blues guitarist, dies.

2005 — Pat Morita, actor best known for The Karate Kid films, dies of kidney failure.

