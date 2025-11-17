Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Monday Headlines: Brothers donate, Bobcat gear in the mall, FFA takes over MSU

Here's a look at your weather, top headlines and more for today
MTN NEWS
Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, Nov. 17, 2025:

Morning forecast: Nov. 17, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Brothers win national FCCLA grants, donate money to Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Manhattan Senior Center

Montana State bookstore expands with new Gallatin Crossing Mall location

Thousands of FFA students gather at MSU for annual agriculture expo and leadership workshops

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events on November 17

Major Political & Royal Events

  • 1558 - Elizabeth I ascends the English throne at age 25 upon the death of her half-sister, Queen Mary I, marking the beginning of the Elizabethan Age
  • 1800 - The U.S. Congress holds its first session in Washington, D.C.
  • 1973 - President Richard Nixon declares "I'm not a crook" during the Watergate scandal at a press conference with Associated Press editors at Walt Disney World

Exploration & Discovery

  • 1855 - Explorer David Livingstone becomes the first European to see Victoria Falls
  • 1869 - The Suez Canal officially opens, connecting the Mediterranean and Red Seas

Revolutionary Events

  • 1989 - Velvet Revolution begins in Czechoslovakia - massive anti-government demonstrations start, eventually leading to the fall of the communist government under Václav Havel's leadership

Technology & Innovation

  • 1970 - Douglas Engelbart receives the patent for the first computer mouse

Cultural Events

  • 1970 - Elton John performs a live concert in New York City that was later released as his famous "11-17-70" album

Notable Births on November 17

Entertainment & Arts

  • Rock Hudson (1925) - Prominent American actor and leading man
  • Rachel McAdams (1978) - Canadian actress known for "Mean Girls" and "The Notebook"
  • Danny DeVito (1944) - American actor, director, and producer
  • Tom Ellis (1978) - Welsh actor famous for playing Lucifer Morningstar
  • Jeff Buckley (1966) - American singer-songwriter with an acclaimed voice
  • Lauren Hutton (1943) - American supermodel and actress
  • Peter Cook (1937) - British comedian and satirist
  • Jonathan Ross (1960) - English television presenter and comedian

Historical Figures

  • Eugene Wigner (1902) - Hungarian-American theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate
  • August Wilhelm Ambros (1816) - Austrian-Czech musicologist
  • George Grote (1794) - British historian known for "History of Greece"

Notable Deaths on November 17

Sports & Entertainment

  • Ferenc Puskás (2006) - Legendary Hungarian footballer
  • Esther Rolle (1998) - American actress known for "Good Times"
  • Gladys Cooper (1971) - Renowned English actress
  • Arthur Conley (2003) - American soul singer ("Sweet Soul Music")
  • Heitor Villa-Lobos (1959) - Influential Brazilian composer

Literature & Arts

  • Audre Lorde (1992) - African American poet, feminist, and civil rights activist

Other Notable Deaths

  • Queen Mary I of England (1558) - Dies, allowing Elizabeth I to take the throne
  • Clive Brook - Actor and director
  • Ernestine Schumann-Heink - Austrian opera singer

Additional Fun Facts

  • November 17 is the 321st day of the year (322nd in leap years)
  • People born on this day are Scorpios
  • The birthstone for November is Topaz
  • There are 44 days remaining until the end of the year

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

