Monday Headlines: Bobcats, Holland, Wolves

Two teams, one big game: Cats, Griz fans talk rivalry, Brawl 2.0

Bozeman businesses gear up for economic boost from Brawl 2.0 showdown

Former Bobcat champions share Sonny Holland's winning wisdom ahead of Brawl 2.0

U.S. House advances bill to remove gray wolves from endangered species list

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events for December 22nd

Ancient & Medieval Times:

856: The devastating Damghan earthquake in Persia killed an estimated 200,000 people, making it the sixth deadliest earthquake in recorded history

1135: Stephen of Blois claimed the English throne and was privately crowned King of England, beginning the English Anarchy

1808: Ludwig van Beethoven premiered his legendary Fifth Symphony in Vienna, which became one of the most famous pieces of classical music ever written

Modern History:

1849: Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky was led before a firing squad for alleged anti-government activities, but was reprieved at the last moment and sent into exile

1944: During WWII's Battle of the Bulge, General Anthony McAuliffe gave his famous one-word reply "Nuts!" when German troops demanded the surrender of US forces at Bastogne, Belgium

1989: Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu's regime began to collapse as uprisings spread

2001: The "Shoe Bomber" Richard Reid attempted to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes aboard American Airlines Flight 63

2010: President Barack Obama signed the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," ending the 17-year ban on gay, lesbian, and bisexual people serving openly in the US military

2018: A tsunami caused by Anak Krakatau volcano eruption in Indonesia killed at least 430 people

Notable Births

Historical Figures:

1887: Srinivasa Ramanujan, brilliant Indian mathematician (December 22 is celebrated as National Mathematics Day in India)

Emperor Antoku (1178), 81st Emperor of Japan

Entertainment & Arts:

1945: Diane Sawyer, renowned TV journalist and news anchor

1960: Jean-Michel Basquiat, influential Neo-expressionist artist

1962: Ralph Fiennes, acclaimed English actor ("Schindler's List," "Harry Potter" series)

1993: Meghan Trainor, pop singer ("All About That Bass")

1949: Maurice Gibb, member of the Bee Gees (twin brother of Robin Gibb, also born this day)

Politics:

1970: Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate

Notable Deaths

Literature:

1943: Beatrix Potter, beloved English author of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" and other children's classics

1989: Samuel Beckett, Nobel Prize-winning playwright ("Waiting for Godot")

Music:

2002: Joe Strummer, lead singer and guitarist of The Clash

2022: Big Scarr, American rapper

Other Notable Deaths:

1958: Taraknath Das, prominent Indian revolutionary figure

2003: Maurice Gibb, Bee Gees member (born on this same date in 1949)

Fun Facts

December 22 is officially "Forefathers' Day" and "Date Nut Bread Day"

Those born on December 22 share the Capricorn zodiac sign

The first cloned cat, "CC" (Copy Cat), was born on this date in 2001

Blue Topaz is the birthstone for December

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

