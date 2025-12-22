Monday Headlines: Bobcats, Holland, Wolves

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Monday, 22, 2025:
TOP HEADLINES:
Two teams, one big game: Cats, Griz fans talk rivalry
Bozeman businesses gear up for economic boost from Saturday game
Former Bobcat champs share Sonny Holland's winning wisdom
U.S. House advances bill to remove gray wolves from endangered species list
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Historical Events for December 22nd
Ancient & Medieval Times:
- 856: The devastating Damghan earthquake in Persia killed an estimated 200,000 people, making it the sixth deadliest earthquake in recorded history
- 1135: Stephen of Blois claimed the English throne and was privately crowned King of England, beginning the English Anarchy
- 1808: Ludwig van Beethoven premiered his legendary Fifth Symphony in Vienna, which became one of the most famous pieces of classical music ever written
Modern History:
- 1849: Russian author Fyodor Dostoevsky was led before a firing squad for alleged anti-government activities, but was reprieved at the last moment and sent into exile
- 1944: During WWII's Battle of the Bulge, General Anthony McAuliffe gave his famous one-word reply "Nuts!" when German troops demanded the surrender of US forces at Bastogne, Belgium
- 1989: Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu's regime began to collapse as uprisings spread
- 2001: The "Shoe Bomber" Richard Reid attempted to detonate explosives hidden in his shoes aboard American Airlines Flight 63
- 2010: President Barack Obama signed the repeal of "Don't Ask, Don't Tell," ending the 17-year ban on gay, lesbian, and bisexual people serving openly in the US military
- 2018: A tsunami caused by Anak Krakatau volcano eruption in Indonesia killed at least 430 people
Notable Births
Historical Figures:
- 1887: Srinivasa Ramanujan, brilliant Indian mathematician (December 22 is celebrated as National Mathematics Day in India)
- Emperor Antoku (1178), 81st Emperor of Japan
Entertainment & Arts:
- 1945: Diane Sawyer, renowned TV journalist and news anchor
- 1960: Jean-Michel Basquiat, influential Neo-expressionist artist
- 1962: Ralph Fiennes, acclaimed English actor ("Schindler's List," "Harry Potter" series)
- 1993: Meghan Trainor, pop singer ("All About That Bass")
- 1949: Maurice Gibb, member of the Bee Gees (twin brother of Robin Gibb, also born this day)
Politics:
- 1970: Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator and former presidential candidate
Notable Deaths
Literature:
- 1943: Beatrix Potter, beloved English author of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit" and other children's classics
- 1989: Samuel Beckett, Nobel Prize-winning playwright ("Waiting for Godot")
Music:
- 2002: Joe Strummer, lead singer and guitarist of The Clash
- 2022: Big Scarr, American rapper
Other Notable Deaths:
- 1958: Taraknath Das, prominent Indian revolutionary figure
- 2003: Maurice Gibb, Bee Gees member (born on this same date in 1949)
Fun Facts
- December 22 is officially "Forefathers' Day" and "Date Nut Bread Day"
- Those born on December 22 share the Capricorn zodiac sign
- The first cloned cat, "CC" (Copy Cat), was born on this date in 2001
- Blue Topaz is the birthstone for December
