Monday Headlines: Arson arrest, Warm coats, Matt's Place

Arrest made after body found in Bozeman vehicle fire

Bozeman schools launch warm winter drive to help 351 students in need

Couple reopening Butte's historic Matt's Place diner

Historical events

1904 — New York City’s first underground subway line opens to the public.

1986 — London’s financial markets undergo the “Big Bang” deregulation, transforming international finance.

1991 — Turkmenistan declares independence from the collapsing Soviet Union.

2005 — Large urban riots begin in France after the deaths of two teenagers following a police incident in Clichy-sous-Bois.

Notable births

1858 — Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States.

1914 — Dylan Thomas, Welsh poet and writer.

1913 — Joseph Medicine Crow, Native American historian and cultural leader.

1922 — Ruby Dee, American actress and civil-rights activist.

1932 — Sylvia Plath, American poet and novelist.

1939 — John Cleese, British actor and comedian.

1940 — John (Joey) Gotti, American mob boss (John Gotti).

1945 — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazilian politician and president.

1952 — Francis Fukuyama, American political scientist and author.

Notable deaths

1505 — Ivan III (Ivan the Great), grand prince of Moscow (died Oct. 27, 1505).

1968 — Lise Meitner, Austrian‑born physicist who contributed to the discovery of nuclear fission (died Oct. 27, 1968).

2013 — Lou Reed, American musician and songwriter (died Oct. 27, 2013).



