Monday Headlines: April 6, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, April 6, 2026:

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Monday morning forecast: April 6, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

30 years: UNABOMBER arrest near Lincoln, Montana

UNABOMBER ARREST 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Montana Ag: Where honey meets healing

Montana Ag: Where Honey Meets Healing

Hi-Country Snack Foods pauses jerky production

Hi-Country Snack Foods pauses jerky production

Bozeman Easter Egg Hunt 2026

BOZEMAN EASTER EGG HUNT

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting Easter 2026 Facts

Spending Statistics

Total Easter spending: $24.9 billion (a record high!)

Average per-person spending: $195.59 (up from the previous record of $192.01 in 2023)

Top purchase categories:

Food: 92% of shoppers Clothing: 90% of shoppers Candy: 64% of shoppers Decorations: 53% of shoppers Gifts: 51% of shoppers



Easter Candy Consumption Facts

Americans consume approximately 2.6 billion pounds of Easter candy annually

16 billion jelly beans are made for Easter - enough to circle the globe 3 times

90 million chocolate Easter bunnies are produced each year

700 million Peeps marshmallow treats are consumed during Easter season

The average American eats about 24 pounds of candy per year, with a significant portion during Easter

Interesting Easter 2026 Details

Easter Sunday 2026: April 5th

Chocolate eggs represent about 60% of all Easter candy sales

Peeps take about 6 minutes to make in the factory

Easter candy shopping typically peaks 2-3 weeks before Easter Sunday

Jelly beans were first associated with Easter in the 1930s

The chocolate Easter bunny tradition dates back to 1800s Germany

Economic Impact

Easter ranks as the 4th largest candy-consuming holiday (after Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day)

$2.6 billion is spent specifically on Easter candy annually

76% of people eat the chocolate bunny's ears first

Easter generates approximately $1.8 billion in flower sales alone

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

