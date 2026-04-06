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Monday Headlines: April 6, 2026

Here's a look at your weather, top headlines and more for today
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MTN NEWS
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Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, April 6, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Monday morning forecast: April 6, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

30 years: UNABOMBER arrest near Lincoln, Montana

UNABOMBER ARREST 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Montana Ag: Where honey meets healing

Montana Ag: Where Honey Meets Healing

Hi-Country Snack Foods pauses jerky production

Hi-Country Snack Foods pauses jerky production

Bozeman Easter Egg Hunt 2026

BOZEMAN EASTER EGG HUNT

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting Easter 2026 Facts

Spending Statistics

  • Total Easter spending: $24.9 billion (a record high!)
  • Average per-person spending: $195.59 (up from the previous record of $192.01 in 2023)
  • Top purchase categories:
    • Food: 92% of shoppers
    • Clothing: 90% of shoppers
    • Candy: 64% of shoppers
    • Decorations: 53% of shoppers
    • Gifts: 51% of shoppers

Easter Candy Consumption Facts

  • Americans consume approximately 2.6 billion pounds of Easter candy annually
  • 16 billion jelly beans are made for Easter - enough to circle the globe 3 times
  • 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies are produced each year
  • 700 million Peeps marshmallow treats are consumed during Easter season
  • The average American eats about 24 pounds of candy per year, with a significant portion during Easter

Interesting Easter 2026 Details

  • Easter Sunday 2026: April 5th
  • Chocolate eggs represent about 60% of all Easter candy sales
  • Peeps take about 6 minutes to make in the factory
  • Easter candy shopping typically peaks 2-3 weeks before Easter Sunday
  • Jelly beans were first associated with Easter in the 1930s
  • The chocolate Easter bunny tradition dates back to 1800s Germany

Economic Impact

  • Easter ranks as the 4th largest candy-consuming holiday (after Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day)
  • $2.6 billion is spent specifically on Easter candy annually
  • 76% of people eat the chocolate bunny's ears first
  • Easter generates approximately $1.8 billion in flower sales alone

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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