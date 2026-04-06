Monday Headlines: April 6, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, April 6, 2026:
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Monday morning forecast: April 6, 2026
TOP HEADLINES:
30 years: UNABOMBER arrest near Lincoln, Montana
UNABOMBER ARREST 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY
Montana Ag: Where honey meets healing
Montana Ag: Where Honey Meets Healing
Hi-Country Snack Foods pauses jerky production
Hi-Country Snack Foods pauses jerky production
Bozeman Easter Egg Hunt 2026
BOZEMAN EASTER EGG HUNT
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Interesting Easter 2026 Facts
Spending Statistics
- Total Easter spending: $24.9 billion (a record high!)
- Average per-person spending: $195.59 (up from the previous record of $192.01 in 2023)
- Top purchase categories:
- Food: 92% of shoppers
- Clothing: 90% of shoppers
- Candy: 64% of shoppers
- Decorations: 53% of shoppers
- Gifts: 51% of shoppers
Easter Candy Consumption Facts
- Americans consume approximately 2.6 billion pounds of Easter candy annually
- 16 billion jelly beans are made for Easter - enough to circle the globe 3 times
- 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies are produced each year
- 700 million Peeps marshmallow treats are consumed during Easter season
- The average American eats about 24 pounds of candy per year, with a significant portion during Easter
Interesting Easter 2026 Details
- Easter Sunday 2026: April 5th
- Chocolate eggs represent about 60% of all Easter candy sales
- Peeps take about 6 minutes to make in the factory
- Easter candy shopping typically peaks 2-3 weeks before Easter Sunday
- Jelly beans were first associated with Easter in the 1930s
- The chocolate Easter bunny tradition dates back to 1800s Germany
Economic Impact
- Easter ranks as the 4th largest candy-consuming holiday (after Halloween, Christmas, and Valentine's Day)
- $2.6 billion is spent specifically on Easter candy annually
- 76% of people eat the chocolate bunny's ears first
- Easter generates approximately $1.8 billion in flower sales alone
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.