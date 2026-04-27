Monday Headlines: April 27, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, April 27, 2026:
Watch the latest weather forecast
TOP HEADLINES:
Spring Powder Brings Skiers Back to Bridger Bowl — and Avalanche Warnings
Pekin Noodle Parlor was a window to Butte's Chinese-American past
'It feels like hope': What the reclassification of state-licensed medical marijuana means for local businesses
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day urges safe disposal to protect families, water, and wildlife
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Here are some fascinating and tragic historical facts about the Sultana disaster of April 27, 1865:
The Sultana Disaster: Interesting Historical Facts
The Forgotten Tragedy
- The Sultana disaster remains America's worst maritime disaster in history, killing more people than the Titanic (1,164-1,800 deaths vs. 1,514 on Titanic)
- Despite its magnitude, it was largely overshadowed by other April 1865 events: the end of the Civil War, Lincoln's assassination, and the capture of John Wilkes Booth
Tragic Timing
- The explosion occurred just 18 days after the Civil War ended at Appomattox Courthouse
- It happened only 12 days after President Lincoln's assassination
- The disaster struck at 2:00 AM on April 27, 1865, about 7 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee
Dangerous Overcrowding
- The Sultana had a legal capacity of only 376 people but carried over 2,100 passengers - more than 6 times its safe capacity
- The boat was designed as a 260-foot wooden side-wheel steamboat built in Cincinnati in 1863
- Passengers included approximately 1,960 recently freed Union prisoners of war, plus crew and civilians
The Fatal Decision
- Captain J. Cass Mason discovered a leaking boiler at Vicksburg but chose only a quick patch repair instead of proper maintenance
- A proper repair would have taken several days, but Mason feared losing the lucrative government contract to competitors
- The government paid $5 per enlisted man and $10 per officer for transport, making this an extremely profitable cargo
Horrific Conditions for the Passengers
- Most passengers were Union POWs who had survived the notorious Confederate prisons at Cahaba, Alabama and Andersonville, Georgia
- These men were already weakened by months of imprisonment and malnutrition
- They were sleeping packed together on every available deck space when the explosion occurred
The Explosion and Its Aftermath
- The patched boilers exploded with tremendous force, instantly killing hundreds
- The Mississippi River was at flood stage from spring snowmelt, making rescue extremely difficult
- The boat had only one lifeboat and few life preservers
- Most soldiers couldn't swim, so survivors clung to debris until rescued
Survival Statistics
- Of approximately 2,137 total souls aboard: 963 survived and 1,169 died
- Only 21 civilian passengers survived out of 70
- Only 28 crew members lived out of 85
- Only 913 ex-POWs survived out of 1,960
The Wreck's Current Location
- The Mississippi River has changed course several times since 1865
- The Sultana's remains now lie buried 32 feet underground in an Arkansas soybean field, about 4 miles from Memphis
- The main river channel now flows about 2 miles east of its 1865 position
Historical Documentation
- The disaster was photographed the day before the explosion by Thomas W. Bankes at Helena, Arkansas - one of the only known photos of the overcrowded vessel
- A Sultana Disaster Museum now exists in Marion, Arkansas, near where the wreck lies buried
- The museum displays artifacts including furnace plates, bricks, wood pieces, and maintains a wall with every name of those aboard on April 27, 1865
Cover-up and Corruption
- There were allegations of bribery and corruption in the military contracting process that led to the dangerous overcrowding
- The disaster investigation was hampered by the chaotic post-war period and competing news stories
This tragedy represents one of the most overlooked disasters in American history, made all the more poignant by the fact that these men had survived the Civil War and Confederate prison camps, only to perish so close to home.
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.