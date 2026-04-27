Monday Headlines: April 27, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, April 27, 2026:

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Monday morning forecast: April 27, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Spring Powder Brings Skiers Back to Bridger Bowl — and Avalanche Warnings

Late-season snow brings backcountry skiers back to Bridger Bowl despite dangerous avalanche conditions

Pekin Noodle Parlor was a window to Butte's Chinese-American past

Historic Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte closes its doors after 115 years of serving the local community

'It feels like hope': What the reclassification of state-licensed medical marijuana means for local businesses

'It feels like hope': What the reclassification of state-licensed medical marijuana means for local businesses

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day urges safe disposal to protect families, water, and wildlife

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day urges safe disposal to protect families, water, and wildlife

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some fascinating and tragic historical facts about the Sultana disaster of April 27, 1865:

The Sultana Disaster: Interesting Historical Facts

The Forgotten Tragedy

The Sultana disaster remains America's worst maritime disaster in history, killing more people than the Titanic (1,164-1,800 deaths vs. 1,514 on Titanic)

Despite its magnitude, it was largely overshadowed by other April 1865 events: the end of the Civil War, Lincoln's assassination, and the capture of John Wilkes Booth

Tragic Timing

The explosion occurred just 18 days after the Civil War ended at Appomattox Courthouse

It happened only 12 days after President Lincoln's assassination

The disaster struck at 2:00 AM on April 27, 1865, about 7 miles north of Memphis, Tennessee

Dangerous Overcrowding

The Sultana had a legal capacity of only 376 people but carried over 2,100 passengers - more than 6 times its safe capacity

The boat was designed as a 260-foot wooden side-wheel steamboat built in Cincinnati in 1863

Passengers included approximately 1,960 recently freed Union prisoners of war, plus crew and civilians

The Fatal Decision

Captain J. Cass Mason discovered a leaking boiler at Vicksburg but chose only a quick patch repair instead of proper maintenance

A proper repair would have taken several days, but Mason feared losing the lucrative government contract to competitors

The government paid $5 per enlisted man and $10 per officer for transport, making this an extremely profitable cargo

Horrific Conditions for the Passengers

Most passengers were Union POWs who had survived the notorious Confederate prisons at Cahaba, Alabama and Andersonville, Georgia

These men were already weakened by months of imprisonment and malnutrition

They were sleeping packed together on every available deck space when the explosion occurred

The Explosion and Its Aftermath

The patched boilers exploded with tremendous force, instantly killing hundreds

The Mississippi River was at flood stage from spring snowmelt, making rescue extremely difficult

The boat had only one lifeboat and few life preservers

Most soldiers couldn't swim, so survivors clung to debris until rescued

Survival Statistics

Of approximately 2,137 total souls aboard: 963 survived and 1,169 died

Only 21 civilian passengers survived out of 70

Only 28 crew members lived out of 85

Only 913 ex-POWs survived out of 1,960

The Wreck's Current Location

The Mississippi River has changed course several times since 1865

The Sultana's remains now lie buried 32 feet underground in an Arkansas soybean field, about 4 miles from Memphis

The main river channel now flows about 2 miles east of its 1865 position

Historical Documentation

The disaster was photographed the day before the explosion by Thomas W. Bankes at Helena, Arkansas - one of the only known photos of the overcrowded vessel

A Sultana Disaster Museum now exists in Marion, Arkansas, near where the wreck lies buried

The museum displays artifacts including furnace plates, bricks, wood pieces, and maintains a wall with every name of those aboard on April 27, 1865

Cover-up and Corruption

There were allegations of bribery and corruption in the military contracting process that led to the dangerous overcrowding

The disaster investigation was hampered by the chaotic post-war period and competing news stories

This tragedy represents one of the most overlooked disasters in American history, made all the more poignant by the fact that these men had survived the Civil War and Confederate prison camps, only to perish so close to home.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

