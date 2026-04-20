Monday Headlines: April 20, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Monday, April 20, 2026:

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TOP HEADLINES:

Friends, family of Stephen Campbell honor his legacy two years after his death

Friends, family of Stephen Campbell honor his legacy two years after his death

Montana congressional candidate's son faces scrutiny over deleted social media comments about Israel

Montana congressional candidate's son faces scrutiny over deleted social media comments about Israel

Butte police shoot and kill man armed with a shotgun after responding to a domestic disturbance call

Butte police shoot and kill man armed with a shotgun after responding to a domestic disturbance call

Addiction treatment center Rimrock sees nearly 600 clients in Bozeman in the first four months of operations

Rimrock Bozeman sees nearly 600 clients in first four months of operations

Uptown Butte volunteers paint the town purple ahead of the city's first Walk to End Alzheimer's event

Uptown Butte volunteers paint the town purple ahead of the city's first Walk to End Alzheimer's event

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here are some historical facts about Marie and Pierre Curie's isolation of radium on April 20, 1902:

The Historic Achievement

The Monumental Task: On April 20, 1902, Marie and Pierre Curie successfully isolated one-tenth of a gram (0.1 gram) of pure radium chloride from several tons of pitchblende ore. This represents an incredibly small yield - they processed thousands of times more raw material than the final product they obtained.

Remarkable Process Details

Years of Backbreaking Labor: The isolation process took over 4 years of intensive work (1898-1902). Marie Curie, with assistance from André Debierne, performed thousands of crystallizations to purify the radium chloride.

Industrial Waste Gold Mine: The Curies cleverly obtained their raw material from an Austrian factory that extracted uranium from pitchblende for industrial use. They bought several tons of the "worthless" waste product, which was actually more radioactive than the original pitchblende and much cheaper.

Primitive Laboratory Conditions: The work was conducted in a converted shed with no proper ventilation or safety equipment. Marie Curie would later describe their laboratory as "a cross between a stable and a potato cellar."

Scientific Breakthroughs

Atomic Weight Determination: Along with isolating radium chloride, Marie Curie determined radium's atomic weight as 225.93 (very close to the modern value of 226).

New Scientific Method: The Curies pioneered a revolutionary technique - chemical analysis controlled by measurements of radioactivity - which became fundamental for discovering radioactive elements.

Coining "Radioactivity": The Curies actually coined the term "radioactivity" during their research process.

Personal Sacrifices and Dedication

Health Consequences: The Curies worked with radioactive materials without protection, not understanding the health risks. Marie's laboratory notebooks from this period are still radioactive today and will remain so for another 1,500 years.

32 Scientific Papers: Between 1898 and 1902, Marie and Pierre published 32 scientific papers on their radioactivity research, working at an extraordinary pace.

Historical Significance

First Woman's Nobel: This work directly led to Marie Curie becoming the first woman to win a Nobel Prize (Physics, 1903, shared with Pierre and Henri Becquerel).

Double Nobel Winner: Marie later won a second Nobel Prize in Chemistry (1911) for the discovery and isolation of radium, making her the first person to win Nobel Prizes in two different sciences.

Medical Revolution: The discovery had immediate medical applications - the Curies found that diseased, tumor-forming cells were destroyed faster than healthy cells when exposed to radium, laying the groundwork for radiation therapy.

The Element Itself

Name Origin: "Radium" comes from the Latin word "radius," meaning "ray" - reflecting its intense radioactive properties.

Rarity and Value: Radium was so rare and valuable that it became more expensive than gold. A single gram was worth approximately $100,000 in early 1900s currency.

Glowing Properties: Pure radium salts glow in the dark with a beautiful blue-green light, which fascinated the Curies and the public.

This achievement represents one of the most significant scientific breakthroughs in history, fundamentally changing our understanding of atomic structure and opening the door to nuclear physics, medical treatments, and the atomic age.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

