Mobile barbershop provides haircuts across the valley

It was a seven-month process to get Man of the Woods Barbershop started between a Dad and son. Now after seven months of work, it's finally on the road.

“Been my dream since the beginning of my career is to be able to go mobile with a barbershop,” said Owner Kyle Pemberton.

From the outside looking in you’d never guess that a trailer with art sitting in a parking lot would be a barbershop but walk through the doors and take a seat in the chair and it's like you’re in a storefront.

“Obviously, it's not built to be a barber shop,” Pemberton said.

Pemberton and his dad used their craftsmanship skills to convert the trailer into a barbershop.

“So, we just kind of had to use our creative talents. And kind of design on the fly,” Pemberton said.

For Kyle its more than just providing a service.

“I feel like I'm on this passion chase of giving everyone the opportunity to have a five-star haircut and a five-star experience,” Pemberton said.

Getting a haircut always gives people a confidence boost. Pemberton says he sets out to give people who may not always have access to a haircut.

“So, I do a lot of special needs haircutting as well. And a lot of the special needs that I take care of aren't able to get into the shop always,” Pemberton said. “I think the convenience aspect is key for me, and also being able to help the homeless communities around here it is wintertime but still people still need hygiene.”

Kyle says it’s also about giving his barbers a chance to get into the business.

“It's life-changing for my barbers that otherwise wouldn't have opportunities to grow and to be able to bring them to those,” Pemberton said.

Kyle says that being on wheels allows him to get out to the communities in need of barbers.

“Three forks doesn't have a barber any longer. Unfortunately, their barber moved on Manhattan is also where we're going to be,” Pemberton said. “We all want to make Bozeman look good. We all want to keep Montana staying fresh.”

For up-to-date status on their location, you can check out their Instagram page: