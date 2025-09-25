Missoula County receives $1.3 million grant for wildfire planning

MISSOULA - Wildfire seasons are running longer and Missoula County’s population is growing.

Now, a new million-dollar grant will help officials prepare for the risk of wildfires, especially in neighborhoods like the Rattlesnake and Grant Creek. The grant totals roughly $1.3 million and will go towards the county’s wildfire planning program — Wildfire Adapted Missoula.

County officials are currently identifying high-risk neighborhoods and contacting homeowners to help them make their homes more fire resilient.

Officials say the grant will mainly allow them to increase the number of staff they have working on their long-range planning efforts. That includes not just increasing the fire resilience of homes, but also future developments.

“Figuring out how to reduce our exposure to wildfire ... where we grow. But then, when we do grow and when we do construct new homes, make sure they're as safe as possible. So, looking at home retrofits for existing homes that are out there, but in new construction, thinking about the kinds of construction standards that we can do to make our homes safer,” said Missoula County Director of Planning, Development and Sustainability Karen Hughes.

The planning process is expected to take two more years, and the grant should be enough to help Missoula County finish its plan to make homes in Missoula County more fire resilient.

