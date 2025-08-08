Missoula airport unveils new concessions for travelers

MISSOULA — There are some choices for grabbing a bite to eat at the Missoula airport, thanks to MSO Marketplace and MSO Taphouse on the B-Concourse

Travelers can take advantage of expanded food, beverage, and retail experiences as the airport's ongoing expansion continues.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with the Missoula Airport and local businesses to bring additional locally sourced products into our stores,” said Chuck Gropper, President of Faber, Coe & Gregg, which operates the new concessions.

The new MSO Marketplace will serve coﬀee beans from the Florence Coﬀee Company while the Taphouse will feature a rotating selection of local Montana beers.

“Our record passenger growth has driven the need for expanded amenities, and we’re proud to give travelers a true taste of our community —including locally roasted coﬀee and Montana craft beer,” said Missoula Airport Director Brian Ellestad.

The concessions also feature a Servi+ food delivery robot — an autonomous assistant — that will help deliver food and beverages from the kitchen to the bar and restaurant areas.

“This has been a long time in the making so everyone's excited that this is open and just nice to see people enjoy it," Deputy Director Tim Damrow said.

