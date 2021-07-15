Missing person advisory issued for woman last seen in Billings

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Morgan Rodean Russell, 31, last seen in Billings.

Russell is described as white, 5’6” tall, 130 pounds with blue eyes and black hair. She was last seen in Billings on July 4 wearing a white t-shirt under a black t-shirt with an MCM logo on it, black tights, Converse shoes, carrying a gray and black purse.

She has reportedly not kept scheduled medical appointments or contacted family, and there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Morgan Russell is asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 582-2121 or call 911.