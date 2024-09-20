Missing Livingston man found dead in Park County

PARK COUNTY — A Livingston man last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 3, Sept. 2024, has been found dead inside a truck in Park County.

According to Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler, Ben Hampson, 46, was found at a remote U.S. Forest Service trailhead in Park County, on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 19.

Bichler posted on social media that detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Hampson's death, but no foul play is suspected at this time.

No other information is available at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

