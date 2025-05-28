Mental Health Awareness Month: Building Resilience as a Key to Well-Being

BOZEMAN — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and as the nation focuses on mental well-being, discussions about building resilience are more relevant than ever. Tracy Rassley from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention shares valuable insights on the importance of resilience in our lives.

Rassley defines resilience as the ability to bounce back from difficult and trying situations. "We all have some resilience," she explained. "While some people are naturally gifted with a high level of resilience, many of us need to build it, and it's a skill that should be nurtured, especially in children."

Resilience goes beyond merely having thick skin; it encompasses the understanding that both good and bad experiences are temporary. "Sometimes things are good, sometimes things are bad," Rassley said. "It's not permanent. That just happens to be the way things are on this Tuesday or Wednesday."

People often forget that challenges are universal. "When things aren't going right for us, we must remember that everyone faces difficulties," she noted. Rassley highlighted how social media often skews our perception, as people tend to share only their successes rather than their struggles. "Nobody typically gets on social media to say, 'I just got fired today and I don't know how I'm going to pay my rent,'" she remarked.

Building resilience involves stepping back from a situation and reflecting on past experiences. Rassley encourages individuals to acknowledge their challenges and remind themselves, "I've gotten through things before." This perspective is crucial, as everyone encounters hardships at some point in their lives.

“It’s okay to not always be okay,” Rassley emphasized. One of the talking points in her presentations for teens includes an illustration of a brain wearing a cape, gathering laughter and recognition with the phrase, "Not everybody is super all the time." This, she explained, serves to remind individuals that it’s completely acceptable to experience struggles.

"Life isn't always perfect," she reflected. "It's alright to be a young parent who's struggling to make ends meet. It's not great, it's not fun, but it's what everybody has gone through."

As we continue to observe Mental Health Awareness Month, Rassley's message serves as a reminder that taking time to build resilience is essential for mental health. The journey of life is filled with ups and downs, and cultivating a mindset that accepts this reality can lead to better emotional health and overall well-being.

For more resources and support, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.

