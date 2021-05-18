Memorial Day Parade, events will take place this year in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — The Memorial Day Parade and events are on for Bozeman this year.

According to the American Legion's Len Albright, the permit has been approved and the day's events are all going to happen this year.

Albright said 2,584 flags will be placed on the graves of veterans. Breakfast at the Legion Hall starts at 7 am, the parade kicks off at 9:30 am and then services at Sunset Hills Cemetery at 11 am.

Here's the message Albright released on Monday, May 17, 2021:

"Hi All, Please spread the word that the Parade permit has been approved so our normal Memorial Day events are all going to happen. Anyone interested in participating in the Parade please contact Susie Larson at 581-6358 or suziq2550@hotmail.com or myself at 587-7776 or lalbright46@gmail.com We will place 2,584 flags on all of our Veterans final resting places on Thur. 5/27 starting at 9 am in Sunset Hills Cemetery at the Vietnam Memorial Wall and we will retrieve them on Tue. 6/1 at 9 am at the same location. Memorial Day 5/31 we will put 89 flags on Main St. at 6 am. We gather in the alley behind the Legion Club and load the flags to be placed on Main St. Starting at 7 am we will have breakfast upstairs in the Legion Hall until 9 am. At 9:30 am the Parade will start on Main St. on N. 7th Ave and end at Wallace Ave. Following the Parade, we will gather at the Wall for our annual Services starting at 11 am. Finally, we will retrieve the flags on Main St. at 4 pm again in the alley behind the Legion. The more help we have the quicker it goes. Thank you all and God Bless our Troops and the USA. Len Albright"