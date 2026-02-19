GREAT FALLS — A new episode of the McGonigal's Chronicles podcast is now available, featuring Gene Thayer, a man whose generosity has touched communities across Montana and beyond.

From supporting his beloved Montana State University Bobcats to raising funds for the arts, animal welfare, homeless services and youth programs, Thayer has made philanthropy his life's passion.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

McGonigal's Chronicles podcast: meet Montana philanthropist Gene Thayer

If you've attended a football game at Bobcat Stadium, you've likely seen the scoreboard made possible through Thayer's contributions. When asked why he named it after his family rather than himself, Thayer had a simple explanation.

"I just gave away the kid's inheritance," Thayer said.

Thayer's story is one of triumph over adversity. Born in 1932 during the Great Depression, he grew up in a coal miner's shack east of Belt in French Coulee. The family had no running water, with only a cookstove providing heat during harsh Montana winters.

"We just piled a lot of blankets on the bed to keep warm," Thayer said. "I remember a lot of times if you left any water in a basin, it would be solid in the morning."

A successful career in the grain business took him from Belt to Minneapolis, where shrewd money management helped fuel his philanthropic endeavors. When organizations need someone to lead capital campaigns, Thayer is often their first call.

"Altogether in raising money for the Bobcats and the university and Great Falls organizations, I've helped raise over $75 million," Thayer said.

One organization that has benefited from his support is the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Carrie Matter, the mission's development director, says Thayer makes the impossible seem achievable.

"The thing that I've heard from people working alongside Gene is, 'Well, we've never done that before in Great Falls,'" Matter said. "It feels that with each campaign that he's a part of, it's always that same comment. We've never been able to — this is the first time we've been able to do this. Build a family center, build an animal shelter."

Thayer follows a simple rule when it comes to fundraising.

"If you raise money for somebody or an organization, the first rule is you can't go out and ask anybody for money unless you donate yourself," Thayer said.

His generosity extends beyond financial contributions. Jim McCormick, executive director of the Great Falls Rescue Mission, describes Thayer as more than just a donor.

"He has been an integral part in everything that we've done," McCormick said. "And not just financially. He's been a good mentor. He's been a good friend and just a wonderful human being."

Thayer was also the foundational donor for the Alliance for Youth's Youth Resource Center. Kristy Pontet-Stroop, the organization's executive director, says Thayer shared their vision from the beginning.

"We had a vision of wanting to be able to house all of our new programs that were emerging, as well as open up a drop-in center for homeless and disadvantaged youth ages 13 to 20," Pontet-Stroop said. "And Gene shared in that vision."

The list of causes Thayer has supported is extensive, including the CM Russell Museum, the Weismann Hood Research Center, the McLean Cameron Animal Adoption Center and the Great Falls Ice Plex.

With financial resources to match his generous heart, Thayer plans to continue giving as long as there's a need.

"Somebody told me once, you never see a Brinks truck with the guy's money following it to the cemetery," Thayer said.

Listen to the podcast here:

The "McGonigal's Chronicles: Making Montana Connections" podcast is available on Omny.fm, iTunes, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.

