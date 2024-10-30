McDonald's E. coli outbreak sickens 6 in Gallatin County, 1 hospitalized, health department says

BOZEMAN — An E. coli outbreak tracing back to the classic Quarter Pounder served at McDonald's has been making its way through our nation. Currently, Montana has the second-most cases nationwide, and those cases might be happening a little closer to home than you expected.

I headed to the Montana State campus to ask college students, “Do you eat at McDonald's frequently?”

Two students told me, “Oh yeah. On the college money rate, I’m definitely at McDonald's a lot."

It’s ok to admit it. Many folks eat McDonald's when they’re craving a cheap and tasty meal. MSU Students like Victor and Carter sure do.

“I get the $5 McDouble bag. So, I get like a McDouble, fries, nuggets, drink,” says Victor. “I love a McGriddle in the morning,” his buddy Carter tells me.

But right now? You may want to be asking yourself when was the last time you ate at McDonalds. And more importantly, what did you eat?

“According to our federal partners, they have not identified or confirmed it was the beef or the sliced onions that are associated with this outbreak,” says Lori Christenson, health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department.

According to the CDC, on Oct. 22, a number of individuals started getting sick after eating at McDonald's. Most people reported eating the Quarter Pounder hamburger. The CDC, FDA, and other public health officials are currently investigating this as an outbreak of E. coli O157:H7.

Generally, E. coli are bacteria found in many places, such as foods, water, and the intestines of people and animals. And it doesn’t make people sick.

But Christenson says, “This particular strain can cause diarrhea, severe cramping. It can cause fever and severe gastrointestinal illness."

The CDC’s last update was Friday, Oct. 25 with 75 cases nationwide. Colorado has the most cases at 26, with one individual even dying from this infection. Montana has the second most cases nationwide.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), as of Monday, Montana has 17 cases of E. coli. Christenson told me how this outbreak has been hitting home.

“So far, six cases of those 17 have been Gallatin County residents. We did have one individual in Gallatin County who was hospitalized for their illness, but they have since been released,” says Christenson.

According to DPHHS, Montana’s other 11 cases are mostly residents of Yellowstone County, with additional cases reported from Park, Sheridan, and Stillwater counties. Gallatin County is home to four McDonald's restaurants, and there is another nearby in Livingston—none of which are currently selling the Quarter Pounder.

“So, if you were to go to a McDonald's right now that would not be available to you. And also, with some of the product recalls? Both from Taylor Farms for the onions and McDonald's with their Quarter Pounder beef. The risk to the public is considered to be quite low at this moment,” says Christenson.

Although the risk is considered low, local McDonald's customers are still shocked by this outbreak.

“It makes me question how I’m feeling right now, you know?” says MSU Student Victor. “When I heard about it, I thought it wasn’t going to be in Montana. I thought we had good cattle and good beef, so I was kind of hoping it wasn't going to be here. And then I saw the map come out and it was Colorado and Montana.”

McDonald's has announced the Quarter Pounder will be returning to the menu, but there’s no word yet when it will return to your local McDonald's.