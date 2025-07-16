Mayor Cunningham talks zoning, flyer with false information

BOZEMAN — Usually, City Commission meetings are held on Tuesday nights. But yesterday, a special one was held for six hours to discuss the Unified Development Code and zoning.

“These are complex issues. The UDC is a 500 page plus document,” said Mayor Terry Cunningham.

Besides being long, the Unified Development Code – OR UDC – sets regulations about what kinds of developments can occur and in which areas.

At Monday’s meeting, Cunningham said zoning was the main focus, which means governing the use of private land in Bozeman. For example, how many units should be allowed in a household in lower and medium density zonings.

“We heard loud and clear throughout our community listening sessions that people are worried about the pace of growth and what happens inside some of our lower density, core neighborhoods,” said Cunningham.

A specific concern that came up during Monday’s ‘meeting was a flyer that the mayor says was likely illegally placed in mailboxes.

“It was not attributed to anyone. And there was false information. I have no idea what the purpose of that was, but it didn’t create any positive result, that’s for sure, it just created confusion,” said Cunningham.

The next step for the city includes having staff come up with a draft code based on public opinions, sometime in the coming year.