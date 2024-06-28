Marshals named for Butte's 4th of July Parade

BUTTE — Woof! A retired K9 and his Butte Police partner will be the Grand Marshals of Butte's 2024 4th of July Parade.

Butte Police Officer Steve Honer and his faithful K9 partner of 10 years, Blue, will lead the parade set to kick off at 10 am on Thursday.

In a release, the Butte America Foundation said Blue and Officer Honer have been working together since 2014 and have helped keep the streets of Butte safe and inviting for all.

Butte America Foundation

Among other honors, Blue and Officer Honer, a US Army veteran, have recently presented the colors during the Police Honor Guards' inaugural performance. Additionally, Honor was named Officer of the Year by the Safe Space domestic violence program.

Blue recently retired after a decade of service and now lives a life of "well-deserved leisure" with the Honor family.

Honor, an 18-year veteran of the Butte Police Department, says "Blue has been the best partner anyone could ask for. Working with him for the past ten years has been the highlight of my career. My family and I are honored to count him as a family member during his well-deserved retirement."

