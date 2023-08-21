Watch Now
Manhattan marks annual Potato Festival with celebration and remembrance

Manhattan was decked out in pink for the 37th annual Potato Festival in honor of Delaney Doherty
Manhattan was decked out in pink for this year's Potato Festival in honor of Delaney Doherty.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 12:20:00-04

MANHATTAN — The 37th annual Manhattan Potato Festival took on extra-special meaning this year as hundreds of people lined Main Street, decked out in pink and the number 10 in honor of 17-year-old Delaney Doherty who was killed in a head-on crash on Aug. 3, 2023.

The parade became a sea of pink as dozens of floats joined in on Saturday, along with marching students and classmates of Delaney to honor the beloved student-athlete.

Delaney would have been starting her senior year at Manhattan High School this fall.

