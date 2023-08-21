Manhattan marks annual Potato Festival with celebration and remembrance

MANHATTAN — The 37th annual Manhattan Potato Festival took on extra-special meaning this year as hundreds of people lined Main Street, decked out in pink and the number 10 in honor of 17-year-old Delaney Doherty who was killed in a head-on crash on Aug. 3, 2023.

The parade became a sea of pink as dozens of floats joined in on Saturday, along with marching students and classmates of Delaney to honor the beloved student-athlete.

Delaney would have been starting her senior year at Manhattan High School this fall.

