Manhattan comes together to honor the life and memory of Delaney Doherty

BOZEMAN — On Thursday, the town of Manhattan honored the life of 17-year-old Delaney Doherty.

Hundreds attended Delaney’s funeral service, and afterward, the community flocked to Manhattan High School for a reception.

Driving through town you can see an outpouring of love and support from the community. Pink ribbons, balloons, and flowers are strung all across Manhattan for Delaney, a testament to just how many people she impacted.

VSCO Delaney Doherty

Doherty was killed on Aug. 3 when a 20-year-old driver crossed over the center line on West Dry Creek Road and struck Doherty’s vehicle head-on.

What caused the 20-year-old woman to swerve into Delaney’s lane is still under investigation, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Delaney’s memorial still stands on West Dry Creek Road where more and more flowers, kind words, and thoughtful items are added every day.