Manhattan teen killed in head-on crash

Posted at 10:28 AM, Aug 04, 2023
On Thursday, Aug. 3 at 3:30 in the afternoon, a fatal crash occurred on West Dry Creek Road east of Manhattan.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, 17-year-old Delaney Doherty was killed when a 20-year-old driver crossed over the center line and struck Doherty’s vehicle head-on.

The 20-year-old was injured and flown to a hospital.

Sheriff Springer says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

MTN News has learned that Doherty was a student at Manhattan High School, where she played volleyball and softball.

Sheriff Springer describes Doherty as a “hard-working kid that was loved by many.”

He goes on to say, “As a father, as a sheriff, and as a community member, my heart goes out the family—it’s heartbreaking.”

Developing story. We will update this article as we confirm more details.

