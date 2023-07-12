Watch Now
Man who died in Highway 191 crash near Gallatin Gateway identified

Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer identified 50-year-old Brent Fjeldheim of Bozeman as the man who died on Friday, July 7.
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 14:12:17-04

BOZEMAN — Gallatin County Sheriff/Coroner Dan Springer has identified the man who died in a head-on crash with a semi truck on Highway 191 on Friday, July 7, 2023.

According to a media release, Brent Fjeldheim, 50 of Bozeman, was pronounced dead at the scene after colliding with a Freightliner Cascadia near Gallatin Gateway on Friday.

The release said blunt force injuries of the head and abdomen were determined to be the cause of death. The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Sheriff Springer extended "deepest condolences to the family and friends of Brent Fjeldheim during this time."

