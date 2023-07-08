Details emerge in fatal Highway 191 crash near Gallatin Gateway

BOZEMAN — A 50-year-old Bozeman man died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 191 near Gallatin Gateway that closed both lanes of traffic for several hours on Friday, July 7, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol’s crash report, the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday. The man was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on Highway 191 when he veered into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Freightliner Cascadia near mile marker 71.

The report says the Yukon became fully engulfed in flames after impact. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 66-year-old Utah man, was taken to Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. No information about his current condition was included in the report.

The report notes alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash.

No people involved in the incident have been identified at this time. The crash remains under investigation.