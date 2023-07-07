Watch Now
Fatal crash on Highway 191 closes all traffic lanes

Ken Spencer
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 07, 2023
A vehicle crash on Gallatin Road/Highway 191 on Friday, July 7 involves a fatality, according to the Montana Highway Patrol incident map.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook saying two vehicles were involved in the crash at the mouth of Gallatin Canyon. Both lanes of traffic are closed at this time and traffic is being diverted at Gateway S. Road.

The Sheriff’s Office advises travelers to slow down and prepare for major delays.

We will provide updates when more information becomes available.

