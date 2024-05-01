Watch Now
Driver survives semi-truck crash off Homestake Pass cliff

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department
Posted at 1:02 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 16:34:23-04

WHITEHALL — A driver survived a crash after the semi-truck he was driving plunged a reported 100 feet down a cliff face off Interstate 90 at 10 pm Monday.

According to the Whitehall Fire Department, the driver was eastbound on Homestake Pass between Whitehall and Butte when the crash occurred.

In a social media post, responders said the truck had hit a guardrail and the semi cab separated from the frame and rolled down the cliff while the rest of the truck stayed on the road.

Rescue teams utilized a rope system and other devices to lower rescuers and equipment down to the scene. The teams had to navigate large boulders, steep terrain, darkness and a creek at the bottom of the cliff.

The driver was transported by helicopter to St. James Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department, Montana Highway Patrol and the Jefferson Valley EMS were joined by the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team in the rescue efforts.

The incident remains under investigation.

