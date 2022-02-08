Watch
Man reportedly shot, killed in Clyde Park

Suspect in custody
MTN News
Posted at 10:52 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 12:54:43-05

CLYDE PARK - A man was reportedly shot and killed early Tuesday morning in Clyde Park. The suspect has been taken into custody.

In a social media post, the Park County Sheriff reported at approximately 4:50 am on February 8, 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received a call of a disturbance on Lathrop St in Clyde Park. The caller advised a male individual had been shot and the suspect fled the scene.

Deputies responded and found a deceased male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Shortly after, the suspect involved was located and taken into custody. No danger to the public exists at this time. This is an active homicide investigation and the sheriff's office will update with more details.

