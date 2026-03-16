Man killed in Saturday night crash near Butte

BUTTE — A 35-year-old California man died Saturday night on I-90 near Butte in a single-vehicle crash shortly before midnight.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol crash report, the Palmdale man was traveling west on I-90 near MM227 when his vehicle left the roadway and entered the median with reportedly little to no input from the driver.

After traveling 550 feet in the median, the vehicle entered a skid and collided with the bridge structure.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Speed is listed as a factor in the crash.