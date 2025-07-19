Man killed in Butte hit-and-run incident, driver fled scene

BUTTE- A man died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver late Friday, according to the Butte Coroner’s Office.

The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle while walking at the intersection of Garfield and Locust just before midnight. The driver did not stop after hitting the victim.

The victim’s body was sent to the crime lab in Missoula for autopsy. No arrests have been reported as of noon today and the incident remains under investigation.

This is a breaking story and will be updated if more information becomes available.