Man killed in Big Sky rollover crash

BIG SKY — A 47-year-old Colorado man died Sunday night near Big Sky in a rollover crash.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling west on MT64 at 8:24 p.m. when he drifted off the road to the right, crossed Lone Mountain Ranch Road, tipped, and then rolled multiple times.

The man was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead at the scene. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol, drugs and speed were not factors in the crash, according to MHP.