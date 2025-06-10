Man injured by bison in Yellowstone National Park

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – A 30-year-old man from Randolph, New Jersey, suffered minor injuries on June 10 after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. The incident occurred at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the Upper Geyser Basin near Old Faithful, where a group of visitors approached the animal too closely.

Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived at the scene to provide treatment and transport the injured man. The incident is currently under investigation, with no further details available at this time. Authorities have confirmed that there are no photos or videos of the incident.

This marks the second reported bison-related injury in Yellowstone this year, following a previous incident on May 7. In comparison, there were two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023, prompting ongoing concerns about visitor safety around wildlife.

Yellowstone officials emphasize the importance of maintaining safe distances from wild animals. Visitors are reminded to keep at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals, including bison, elk, and moose, and to maintain a distance of at least 100 yards (91 meters) from bears, wolves, and cougars. Bison, in particular, have a reputation for being unpredictable and can defend their space aggressively when approached.

