Man dies following collision southeast of Red Lodge

Posted at 8:34 AM, Jun 24, 2024

RED LODGE - An 81-year-old man from Bearcreek has died following a crash southeast of Red Lodge.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a press release issued early Sunday morning that the crash happened Friday shortly after 3 p.m. on Highway S. 308 at mile post 3.9 near Washoe in Carbon County.

The patrol said the Bearcreek man was driving a Honda Pilot on the secondary highway toward Red Lodge when the vehicle crossed the centerline into the oncoming lane. The Honda collided with a Ford Escape driven by a 72-year-old man from Belfry.

The 81-year-old man was pronounced deceased and the 72-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, the patrol said.

