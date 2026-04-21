Major Projects Ahead as Construction Season Nears MSU, Including West Side Houses Demolition

BOZEMAN — If you’ve been to the Montana State University campus recently, you’ve likely noticed some big changes. With construction season just around the corner, even more are on the way.

“How do you think Montana State’s campus has changed?” I asked one campus-goer.

“Oh, when I was a student on campus a few years ago, the Student Wellness Center didn’t even exist,” said Tana Babb.

Babb began her MSU journey in 2018. After graduating, she loved it so much she decided to stay. Now working at the Counseling Center on campus, she’s seen the university evolve dramatically over the past eight years.

WATCH: Montana State University is expanding its campus with two new academic buildings to support record-breaking student enrollment

Montana State University prepares to open two new academic buildings amid record-breaking enrollment

“Construction to Gianforte Hall — that was new to me,” Babb said. “Then all the roads over here, they filled them in with sidewalks, so that’s new.”

Change has become the norm at MSU, especially as the school continues to see record-breaking enrollment. More than 17,000 students enrolled in fall 2025 alone.

“What it also means is that we’re seeing infrastructure growth at MSU, and that has primarily been evident in two projects that are ongoing right now,” said MSU spokesperson Michael Becker.

The first project is Jones Hall.

“Jones Hall will be the future home of the College of Nursing at Montana State University,” Becker said.

The building is named for Mark and Robyn Jones, who provided a historic $101 million philanthropic gift — the largest donation ever to a college of nursing in the United States. Jones Hall will be one of five facilities built across the state at MSU’s nursing campuses in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell, and Missoula.

“The building will be a state-of-the-art nursing education facility sitting right there at the corner of 11th and Grant,” Becker said. “We’re hoping to have that open this fall for a grand opening for students.”

Across campus, the second major project is also expected to open this fall.

“Gianforte is going to be the home of our computer science program, the Gianforte School of Computing, as well as related programs such as music technology, film, and photography,” Becker said.

Gianforte Hall, supported by a $50 million donation from the Gianforte Family Foundation, will feature 10 to 12 studios and laboratories. The spaces will range from robotics and music recording to cybersecurity and virtual reality.

“It will help our students really form a nexus point where all of these digital disciplines are coming together — all in one place,” Becker said.

Both halls are set to be completed over the summer, but they’re not the only projects on MSU’s list.

“There will be renovations all over campus,” Becker said. “One thing people will see over the summer: we will begin demolition of the smaller family graduate housing area, known as the West Side Houses.”

The demolition will make way for a new residence hall in the future.

Montana State’s steady growth is not just good for the university, Becker said, but for the entire state.

“It means we have cutting-edge facilities available for students in fields that are in demand in Montana,” Becker said.

Fields such as nursing and cybersecurity are expected to benefit most.

For Babb, the expansion is welcomed — with one small request.

“What are your hopes for the future of Montana State?” I asked.

“To continue growing. Maybe some more parking lots would be good,” she joked.

