Madison Co. deputy rescues fawn on Ennis Lake

ENNIS — It was almost like a scene from Bambi. Not that one. The one where Bambi and Thumper find themselves on ice.

That was the scene a couple of weeks ago, when Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) received a call for service from a homeowner on N. Ennis Lake Road regarding a fawn stuck a couple of hundred yards out on the ice on Ennis Lake. Deputy Elmer arrived on scene, trekked out onto the ice, and assisted the animal back to the shore.

In a social media post, Sheriff Hedges wanted to thank the observant homeowner for recognizing that the animal was stuck out on the ice and for calling it in. He also wanted to thank Deputy Elmer for answering the call and assisting the scared animal back to safety on solid ground.