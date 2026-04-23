Love potions, mistaken identities and Puck: GHS students present A Midsummer Night's Dream

BOZEMAN — Two student actors from Gallatin High School will talk about their upcoming production of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Jane and the actors chatted about the play, the difficulty of the material, and the love people still have for Shakespeare today. "The course of true love never did run smooth!"

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 26.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children under 6.

To buy a ticket: https://bsd7.revtrak.net/drama/ghs-drama/ghs-raptor-theater-presents-midsummer

