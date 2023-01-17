Local post offices still facing challenges

Even in the new year, the Baxter Lane Post Office is still facing challenges. Bozeman resident, Margaret Treat, shared her experience with this Bozeman Post Office.

“You can't depend on the Post Office anymore. It's really sad,” Treat said.

Treat said she sees firsthand how staffing issues are affecting the Baxter Lane Post Office.

“Inside this Post Office, I was going to mail this [letter] but forget it, the line is clear out to the door,” Treat said. “There's only two people in there serving. So, it's hard to get in here at a time when you don't have to spend 40 minutes in line.”

Treat said her mail has been erratic and unreliable.

“When I put a letter in a blue mailbox, I'm not sure if it's gonna get there anymore,” Treat said.

I reached out to the USPS corporate office about customer complaints at the Bozeman and Belgrade Post Offices. They emailed this response:

"We have several unfilled positions in the Bozeman area including the Belgrade office and there may be individual days when a neighborhood may not receive mail. But we will rotate employees and assignments, and that mail is prioritized for delivery the following day," stated USPS Strategic Communications Specialist, Kim Frum.

Senator Daines issued this statement in an effort to find a solution to the Post Office problems.

“I've spoken personally, with Postmaster General DeJoy, and am pressing the USPS to find a lasting solution to ensure Montana families and Montana businesses receive high quality and reliable service,” says Senator Daines.

Senator Tester also released this statement.

“Our postal workers in Bozeman are going above and beyond what is expected of them by continually skipping days off, working overtime, and picking up extra shifts to try to deliver the mail because Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s lack of leadership has left the region severely understaffed. I am pushing Postmaster DeJoy to step up and do more to support these local employees and ensure Montanans receive the service they depend on,” Senator Tester said.

As for Treat, she doesn't expect to see any difference any time soon.

“It's almost like I accept that it's going to be that way because it's been like that for a long time,” Treat said.