Livingston's St. Mary's Catholic School reacts to new pope

LIVINGSTON — History was made Thursday morning as white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel, signaling the election of a new pope — and for the first time, an American has been chosen to lead the Catholic Church.

At St. Mary’s Catholic School in Livingston, students gathered in the gymnasium to witness the announcement together as a community.

“This morning I really just wanted to make it a moment that they will remember,” said Father Garrett Nelson, who serves the school and local parish. “Everybody gathered in the gym, we’re all together as a faith family, and we’re receiving our Father — the Holy Father. For them to witness the moment where it’s the first American pope ever elected is going to be very special for them, I think, for the rest of their lives.”

