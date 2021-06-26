LIVINGSTON — School may be out for the summer, but a new school bus has rolled into town. Lion Electric presented a demonstration of a model school bus, powered by electricity. Michelle Uberuaga, from Moms Clean Air Force, organized the event and invited all to climb aboard.

In tow, were representatives from Lion Electric, and of course their electric school bus. Dozens of children flooded the charging port, to get a peek of the ‘magic’.

“This is the future, it’s a huge pivot in the industry right now"

- I think what we really enjoy is telling people that it’s already here - so it’s the future of school bus transportation but we have kids being transported today in these,” Malinda Sandhu said.

Malinda Sandhu, the Director of Business Development at Lion Electric, goes on to explain the history of electric school buses and how more than 400 children are brought to school in one of their buses.

The presentation swiftly moved onto a bus ride around the block, highlighted were the musical notes played when approaching a stop.

Most notably, the integrity and structure of the bus make the electric model thrive. Ultimately there are three main components: durability, affordability, and comfort.

Livingston hosts demonstration of electric school bus

This bus has been manufactured and designed to last roughly twenty years with minimal upkeep in regards to exterior wear and tear. The Composite will not be affected by snow or chemical contact, and can also travel over 100 miles a charge. Finally, the addition of AC, seatbelts and six extra inches of space between seats creates a safe environment for passengers and drivers.

Sandhu presented the buses at the state’s school transportation conference, with many districts jumping on for a ride.

Though there is not an Electric Bus in the Treasure State, keep your eyes on the ‘yellow fleet’ of buses that travel around town.

